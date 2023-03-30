How many goals Lionel Messi don score for im career?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi now get ova 100 international goals afta e score im seventh international hat-trick.

E score di hat- trick for friendly game wey dem win against Curacao for home.

Messi wey be 35-year-old reach di landmark wen im score di first goal for di Santiago del Estero.

Im add two more before halftime to complete im sharp-sharp hat-trick.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez also score, before Argentina pose wit di World Cup trophy in front of more than 42,000 supporters.

Dis na Argentina second match for dia kontri since dem beat France for Qatar on penalties for December to win di World Cup.

Messi bin score im 800th career goal - and 99th for Argentina – for dia 2-0 win ova Panama for Buenos Aires last week.

Di game na part of di team World Cup homecoming tour.

So if you add di hat-trick against Curacao e mean say Messi don score 803 career goals.

Di number of goals now wey im don score for Argentina na 102.

Tori be say di Paris St-Germain striker reach three figures for im kontri wen im collect pass from Villarreal on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani lo Celso and fire a low shot for di bottom corner.

Three minutes later Nicolas Gonzalez outjump goalkeeper Eloy Room to head home from four yards before di Fiorentina winger set up Messi for im second goal of di night.

Fernandez make am 4-0 with shot from distance before Lo Celso release Messi to score im third for just 37th minute.

Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Montiel also score for di second half but di night belonge to Messi, who extend im record as Argentina' all-time record scorer - Gabriel Batistuta dey second on 56.

Who get di highest international goal scoring record for di world?

Cristiano Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for di world wit 122 goals for Portugal.

Followed by Iran player Ali Daei wey score 109 for im kontri.

Messi dey third for di men all time international scoring list wit 102 now for Argentina.

Oda Messi Ogbonge win

Dem bin name Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi men's player of di year for di 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

Di 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win di prize

Messi bin captain Argentina to World Cup glory for Qatar, and e score 27 goals for 49 games for club and country for 2021-22.

Dem name Barcelona Alexia Putellas women's player of di year.