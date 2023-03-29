Why Fifa ban Tottenham managing director worldwide

55 minutes wey don pass

World football governing body Fifa don extend di ban wey dem sama Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici for Italy to worldwide.

E mean say Fabio Paratici no go fit participate for anytin wey concern football for di world for 30 months.

Dis fit make am stay away from im role as managing director of di Premiership Club for England.

Paratici chop 30-month ban for January afta dem find im former club Juventus guilty of false accounting.

Di 50-year-old na former sporting director and managing director for Juventus before im join Tottenham for June 2021.

Paratici and Juventus don appeal against di decision.

Paratici initial ban bin only apply to Italian football,wey bin mean say im fit continue to work for Tottenham.

But di extension of di ban coincides wit Tottenham search for new manager afta Antonio Conte comot from di club.

Conte comot from Spurs on Sunday from di club wey dey fourth position for di Premier League but as dem beat dem comot from di Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks e no sweet im belle.

Paratici tell di club website on Tuesday say im and di club dey "focused" on moving forward and to find replacement.

"Fifa fit confam say following a request by di Italian FA (FIGC), di chairperson of Fifa disciplinary committee don decide to extend di sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to get worldwide effect," di statement from Fifa tok.

Di entire board of di Serie A club, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, resign last November as police continue dia investigation into di club transfer activity.

For January di FIGC remove 15 points from Juventus. Di Serie A club dey face accuse of fixing dia balance sheets by artificial gains from club transfers.

BBC Sports Simon Stone explain wetin e mean

Di absence of Fabio Paratici name from di statement wey dem release on Sunday night confam say Antonio Conte don comot from Tottenham, and some pipo see am as evidence say di tenure of di Italian no sure.

E be like say Paratici' statement to Tottenham own media yesterday answer di question.

Yet di rallying cry come wit an asterisk because chairman Daniel Levy go don know about dis development say e dey inevitable from di moment Paratici bin chop 30-month ban by di Italian FA for January.

Paratici say im no do anytin wrong and Juventus continue to protest dia innocence, but na thru panel dem fit appeal and resolve dis mata sharp sharp.

E don put more attention on Levy, wey be di top-flight longest-serving chairperson, wey get a massive call to make over Conte replacement, as well as di future of Harry Kane and di need to steady Spurs' ship to give dem a chance of making di top four.