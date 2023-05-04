Who be actress Asia Abdelmajid wey die for Sudan cross-fire

Di death of one popular actress, wey dem kill for crossfire for di north of Khartoum, don shock residents of Sudan capital as dem hear of more and more friends and relatives wey don hook for di kasala.

Asia Abdelmajid, wey turn 80 last year, wey dey popular for her theatre performances - first enter limelight for di 1965 production of one play Pamseeka.

Di feem bin show for Sudan national theatre for Omdurman to mark di anniversary of di kontri first revolution against one coup leader.

Pipo for dia dey reason her as di pioneer of di stage – and di kontri first professional stage actress, wey later retire to become teacher.

Her family say dem bury her within hours of her shooting on Wednesday morning for di grounds of one kindergarten wia she been dey work most recently.

E bin dey too dangerous to carry her go cemetery, dem tok.

E no clear who fire di shot wey kill her for di clashes for di northern suburb of Bahri.

But paramilitary fighters of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wey settle dia bases for residential areas across di city, kontinu to battle di army, wey dey attack from di air.

Di RSF say di military try to deploy members of di police special force unit on Wednesday - but di group allege say dem return dia ground offensive.

UN chief Antonio Guterres don call on di warring factions to stop di fight immediately, bifo di conflict shoot-up into all-out war.

Wetin to know about Asia Abdelmajid

Di late Asia Abdelmajid die at di age of 80.

She be di widow of Sudan ogbonge poet Mohamed Moftah al-Faitory.

Late Asia be theatre actress wey dey popular wella.

Di late actress be also teacher.

She die by stray bullet for her house for Khartoum North.

She become popular for afta her 1965 production of one play Pamseeka.

Her play Pameeska bin show for national theatre for Omdurman to mark Sudan first revolution anniversary against coup leader.

'Too many sad news and fears'

Wit one military jet wey dey fly overhead as I write and WhatsApp messages dey land wit more bad news of my friends wey hook for di fight, e come be like say no side dey serious about ending dia deadly confrontation, BBC Zeinab Mohammed Salih narrate wetin she dey go through.

"I bin siddon wit my broda for di sitting room wen we hear di loud noise of di shell and di dust bin dey come from di kitchen – we bin tink say di whole wall just collapse," my friend Mohamed el-Fatih, fellow journalist, tell me.

Dem bomb im apartment for Burri, east of di army headquarters for central Khartoum on Monday night.

"My neighbours upstairs and downstairs dey fear and dey scream, we get to commot immediately to anoda area."

Im area dey completely occupied by di RSF and dem dey fire rockets sometimes from di military headquarters wia di believe be say Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, di army chief, and im aides dey stay.

My friend Hiba el-Rayeh don also just contact me afta her mama Sohair Abdallah el-Basher, one respected lawyer, and two uncles die last Thursday as a result of shell wey bin come from one bridge over di River Nile.

Di shell bin dey directed towards di Presidential Palace. Dem dey live close by.

Her uncles bin actually come help dem escape during one of last week so-called humanitarian ceasefires.

Pipo tanda to guard dia property from looters

For anoda suburb wey dem dey call Khartoum 2, to di west of di military headquarters, estate agent Omer Belal don decide to stay and guard im home.

Di 46-year-old don send im family to safer district while e and some oda men for di neighbourhood dey try protect dia properties from di looting and armed robbery wey dey go on across di city.

Dem don ransack pipo houses, banks, factories, supermarkets and clothes shops.

Anoda friend, wey no want im name for public spend five days for one restaurant for Khartoum 2 wen di battles first break out for 15 April.

E bin manage to escape during di first shaky ceasefire. First e bin go north of di city den decide to go to Ethiopia, trip wey take five days.

Now for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital, e message say e bin see plenti bodies as e dey commot Khartoum 2.

Basil Omer, wey be medic and volunteer, describe as e run commot im flat wen dme shell am for al-Manshiya, east of di army headquarters.

"We spend three days dey sleep for ground. For di end, e no dey possible to stay dia, I bin send my pikins and dia mama to el-Gezira state wit my in-laws and I go stay wit my parents for Khartoum North," e tok.

I dey live for Omdurman, wey pipo bin dey see as one of di safest place for town - though bullets dey constantly fly through pipo windows.

Some days ago, bullet hit my neighbour for her leg while she dey sleep afta one airstrike, wey don dey happun for about two times every hour. Although fewer strikes shelle on Wednesday.

Di Sudanese factions don agree to one new seven-day truce wey dey start on Thursday, but sake of say dem suppose dey currently observe one humanitarian ceasefire and previous ones wey don break down - nobody believe am.