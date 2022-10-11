Why N﻿ew Zealand wan to dey collect tax for cow belch and piss

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jacinta Arden don vex farmers with dis plan

New Zealand don propose to tax greenhouse emissions wey farm animals dey produce wen dem belch or piss as one method to tackle climate change.

D﻿is na di world first plan wey go see farmers start to dey pay for agricultural emissions in one way or anoda by 2025.

D﻿i kontri farming industry na im dey make about half of im emissions.

H﻿oweva, farmers don come out to criticise di plan, one lobby group say, e go "comot di guts from small-town New Zealand".

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden say di money wey dem raise from di tax go go back di agriculture industry to finance new technology, research and incentive payments for farmers.

D﻿em neva decide di pricing but goment say di farmers go fit cover di money of tax by charging more for di climate-friendly food prices.

But some farmers don condemn di plan say e go make many of dem sell up.

Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard say di plan go lead farms to comot so dem go fit plant trees.

Farmers go start to dey sell dia land "so fast you no go hear di dogs barking for di back of di ute (pickup truck) as dem drive comot", e add.

Some don argue say di plans go fit even increase emissions if food productions waka go to kontris wey no get efficient farming methods.