Why ticket agency cancel Burna Boy show for South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di concert of Nigeria ogbonge musician and Grammy award winner Burna Boy don dey postponed, one ticket agency tok.

Di concert wey suppose hold for South Africa on Saturday for di FNB Stadium, Johannesburg go now hold on 16 December.

Di musician neva come out to tok about why dem wan postpose di concert but di ticket management, Ticket Pro publish for dia website on Tuesday say dem don cancel di concert.

For di statement wey dem release dem tok say di tickets wey dey available no dey enof for di fans and guests wey dey come di concert na why dem wan postpone di event.

Di agency apologise for inconvenience wey im go cause for pipo wey don already buy di ticket, wey cost R765 (32,000 naira).

According to di statement, Ticket Pro say di ticket wey pipo don buy still dey valid until 16 December but if dem wan request refund dem go need to email dem so dem go fit process dia refund.

“We regret to announce di postponement of di highly anticipated Burna Boy concert wey we schedule to take place for FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 23 September 2023,” di statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Burna boy's X page

“Di concert go take place on 16 of December 2023.

Dis decision come as a result of careful consideration and assessment of various factors, including di lack of ticket sales.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause for those who have already purchased tickets. All previously purchase tickets remain valid for 16 of December.”

Di management don list out how pipo fit get dia refund while dem request for signed written consent and proof of ID of di ticket holder for pipo wey wan collect refund on anoda pesin behalf.

Although unconfirmed report tok say internal issues between di organisers of di concert and stadium management, fit be di reason why dem wan cancel di concert.

Wia dis foto come from, Ticket pro on instagram

Burna Boy profile

Burna Boy wey im real name na Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu dey among di successful Africa musician for di world, as im win di Best Global Music Album category for di 63rd Grammy Awards.

Burna boy first release ‘Like to Party’ for 2012.

Im music career begin boom and since den im neva stop to dey give hit afta hit.

Di artiste dey popular not just for Nigerian but across di world sake of im hit songs wey include Last Last, Common Person, It’s Plenty, Ye, On The Low, Bank On It, Alone and many more.

Dem born am for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital in di 90s and im manager na im mama identified as Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy release im first album na L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for Eternity wey im release for 2013.

Im don release four more album since wey include On a Spaceship, Outside, African Giant, Twice as Tall, and Love, Damini.

Im 2020 album Twice as Tall give am Grammy Award for di Best Global Music Album category for 2021.

Di musician relase im latest album for 25 August, wey im call “I Told Them.”