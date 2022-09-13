'To take di last photos of di Queen na honour'

”To take fotos of di Queen for public for di last time na both honour and privilege.” Dis na wetin di photographer wey snap last fotos of di Queen tok.

PA media Jane Barlow capture di moment wey Queen meet new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday just two days before she die.

Ms Barlow wey come Belper town from Derbyshire don take fotos of di Queen on several occasions.

Ms Barlow yan say di Queen just dey smile as two of dem dey speak few moments before di new Prime Minister arrive.

“Di Queen tok about di weather and how dark e be, she look thin but show beta spirit dat day.”

“I go dia dat day to take fotos of her meeting with di new prime minister but for me di best fotos wey I snap dat day na of her alone and wetin happun don make am more significant.”

“Many pipo don tell me so many nice tins about dat particular foto.”

“Na privilege and honour to take dat particular foto na like dat our job be.” Ms Barlow tok.

Moments later, na im dem formally announce Truss and wen she enta di room, di Queen greet her with a big smile.

Foto of di Queen and Prime Minister Truss bin raise concern about her health afta pipo see bruise for her right hand.

“She certainly look thinner dan wen I bin photograph am some months ago.”

“Wen she bin come for Holyrood Week, dem bin tell me say she go only fit do one or two engagements but she do plenty at di time.”

Dat week Ms Barlow bin take fotos of di Queen as she meet Nicola Sturgeon wey be leader of di Scottish National Party and Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone and she bin take part for a number of official engagement.

