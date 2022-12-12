'Wen e happun to me, I cry because I bin just wan born more pikin' - Toyin Abraham

Wia dis foto come from, instagram/ToyinAbraham

58 minutes wey don pass

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham don reveal say she bin lose pregnancy.

For one interview wit di host of Rubbin minds on Channels TV, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, di Alakada crooner say pipo bin no sabi wetin she dey go through at dat time but dem call am ‘fat’.

“Tins happun, I bin dey so bloated and pipo just begin tok, you too dey fat , see your husband, e dey young but dem no understand.

Di actress wey dey married to a fellow colleague for di movie industry, Kola Ajeyemi say most time pipo no sabi wetin dem - actors - dey go through.

“Wen e happun to me, I cry because I bin just wan get one or two more kids.”

"Dem go ask me wen I wan give birth, e no always dey easy."

For di almost 20 minutes one-on-one interview, di mother of two -one stepdaughter and one son- add am say ‘wen time reach for more kids, di pregnancy go stay’.

She say as an actress she don dey used to all dis kain tok-tok even though e no dey easy but ‘make I no go die from depression.

Di actress also touch on oda issues wey concern her career, how she meet her husband and moving on from her ex-husband.

'I fit confidently say I be one of di richest actress for Nollywood'

Di actor and producer wey don dey di movie industry for ova ten years wit plenti ogbonge feem to her name say she be one of di richest women for di industry but she no dey make noise.

She tok am wen she dey ansa di question of moving from just and actress to becoming big business woman for di industry.

Toyin Abraham say "I be go getter", as she share say she don begin make beta money since she begin work wit Film One five years ago.

Wen dem pay me ova 40 million naira for my major work wit dem, I dey shock, sotee I fear make tif no go rob me , she joke

Toyin say acting na passion for am and she wan do more for herself.

Di actress wey don dey involve in romance wit pipo for di industry also tok about her relationship wit former husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

Toyin say afta dia failed marriage she bin first stop to dey work wit Yoruba movie industry - wia she bin start her acting career.

"I bin dey young and emotional dat time, so I bin dey expect make everybody follow me fight who I dey fight.

"E bin dey like say all of dem dey against me and I just wan be on my own.

"I feel say my world bin dey crumble but later tell myself Toyin you need to move on." she tok.

Wen Ebuka ask if she don move on from her ex and how dia relationship don define how she move forward in anyway.

She say e no easy but at a point she bin tell herself ‘Toyin you need to move on’

‘Na lot of work, wit prayers and I bin tell myself dis no be how God want am ‘ she add.

How she meet her husband

Wia dis foto come from, instagram/ToyinAbraham

Toyin say she and Kola Ajeyemi bin don sabi each oda for Nollywood since tey tey.

"Im be my senior colleague and we don sabi each oda for a long time.

At first, I always be like e too dey calm, always very calm although im no be like dat for inside movies .

But later dem begin get close and dat na how dia relationship take start.

She say wen dem begin date, she no want make pipo sabi say dem two dey togeda.

“But wen I realise say I begin like am, I begin follow am go work and I no mind wetin anybody wan tok again.”