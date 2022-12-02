Elon Musk suspend Kanye West from Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

2 hours wey don pass

Elon Musk don suspend Kanye West from Twitter for inciting violence.

D﻿is na afta di US rapper, wey don change im name to Ye, post one image of swastika, dat na one symbol wey dey similar with di Nazis, inside a Star of David, wey be prominent symbol of Judaism.

Afta di post, one Twitter user come call on Elon Musk to "fix Kanye please".

Den di twitter new boss come respond say dem go suspend di rapper account;

"I don try my best. Upon dat, e again violate our rule against incitement to violence. Account go dey suspended," Elon Musk tweet.

Ye latest tweet dey come afta e make antisemetic comments on Thursday during one interview with controversial radio host wey also dey known as US conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones.

During di interview, Ye refer to “di Jewish media” and say im see “good tins about Hitler.”

Di rapper praise Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and rant about sin, pornography and di devil.

Di head of UK Holocaust Educational Trust describe Kanye comments as "repulsive and sickening".

"Dis comments mixed with im high profile and huge following get dangerous consequences," chief executive Karen Pollock tok.

Recently, Ye cause controversy with im plenti antisemitic and racist remarks - wey be tok agaisnt Jewish pipo - even make clothing giant, Adidas to cut ties with am.

For October, Twitter and Instagram bin lock Ye account for some time afta e post antisemitic messages.

Both platforms remove Ye posts wey im for accuse rapper Diddy say na Jewish pipo dey control am.

Twitter and Instagram say Kanye don violate policies on hate speech.

Di October post happun afta pipo begin criticise Ye for wearing one T-shirt wey carry di slogan "White Lives Matter" during Paris Fashion Week.

Di slogan also appear during im YZY fashion show, wey Selah Marley, di daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley model.

Di Anti-Defamation League for US brand Ye phrase "hate speech" and link am to white supremacists, wey begin use di slogan for 2015 in response to di Black Lives Matter movement.

Afta di plenti controversy, Ye come later return back to Twitter for November.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye West for Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 for Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce di future of dia partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST

Earlier dis year for March, Instagram bin suspend Ye for 24 hours afta e use one racial slur to refer to comedian Trevor Noah.

For 2018, singer Will.i.am lead one backlash against Ye afta e claim say di enslavement of African-Americans many years ago, fit be something of "choice"

Later, Ye try to clarify wetin im mean by dat remark.

Ye latest Twitter ban dey come hours afta di right-wing social media platform, Parler wey call demsef "free speech" alternative to mainstream platforms, tok say Ye no longer fit dey able to buy di firm.

For one statement, Parlement Technologies tok say: "Di company don mutually agree with Ye to end di plan of selling di firm."

Di firm - wey dey run di smaller platform, wey dey popular with conservatives and di far right -tok say dem make dia decision for mid-November.

"Parler go continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and di evolution of di platform for our vibrant community," di firm tok for dia statement.

Elon Musk take control over Twitter for October and immediately begin plenti radical changes within di social media giant - including lifting di bans on controversial accounts.

E don bin clarify say e no get any role to bring Kanye West back on Twitter, saying dem restore di account before e buy di social media platform.

Dem bin don diagnose Ye with bipolar disorder years ago and e don publicly speak about im challenges with im mental health.