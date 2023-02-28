Abuja na must win to become President of Nigeria?

28 February 2023

Candidate no require 25% of di votes for Nigeria Federal Capital Territory – Abuja, to win di kontri presidential election, if dem fit meet oda requirements.

Wetin di constitution tok na say a candidate need di most votes and 25% of di vote for two-thirds of di 36 states and di federal capital territory.

But di use of di conjunction “and” get different interpretation following di announcement of results from six area councils wey make up di capital.

Di Labour Party win for Abuja, e deprive di two oda major parties less dan 25% of divotes, respectively.

“Any constitutional provision must be interpreted in dat context of giving light to di constitution,” Candide Johnson, a senior Nigerian lawyer tell BBC.

E say no constitutional writer fit possibly see evri scenario, and say di intention of di section na to reflect say a candidate not fit dey elected unless di votes reflect di geographical spread of di kontri.

Breakdown of Nigeria 2023 presidential election result wey show who win wia one minute wey don pass

“Di addition of di FCT wit di word ‘and’ don create confusion wey if you no read dat provision well, you go see as say you need to win 25% in two-thirds and 25% for Abuja.

“If any court need decide say FCT na di magic bullet to di presidency, dat go dey against di constitution,” e tok.

Dis also na di view of anoda senior Nigeria lawyer, Jide Bello wey tell BBC say a candidate require 25% for technically 37 states.

Former Inec official, Mike Igini, bin tell one Nigerian TV station say Abuja na a must-win and many social media users dey quote am.

“No presidential candidate go dey declared for dis election without getting 25% for di federal capital territory,” e tok.

But senior lawyers tell BBC say dat interpretation go elevate di capital above oda states, wey no be wetin di constitution tok.

While di political parties no dey involved for di current debates of wetin di implications of di conjunction fit mean, both lawyers say dem no go surprise if one party approach di Supreme court for interpretation becos of how di section no clear.

“For many sections of di constitution dey confusing and e no clear becos of poor legal drafting,” na so Oga Johnson.