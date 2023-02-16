How pastor die afta attempting 40-day fasting like Jesus

Author, Jose Tembe

Role, BBC News, Maputo

44 minutes wey don pass

One Mozambican pastor don die afta e fast for 40 days, for one attempt to copy wetin dem say Jesus Christ do for Bible.

Dem confam di death of Francisco Barajah, di pastor and founder of di Santa Trindade Evangelical Church for di central province of Manica, on Wednesday.

E die as dem bin dey treat am for hospital for Beira wia dem evacuate am in critical condition.

Afta 25 days of fasting, im bin don lose a lot of weight to a point wia im no fit stand up, baff or waka.

Days later, as im relatives and believers dey insist, dem cari am go one hospital but attempt to get am back to health no dey successful.

Believers for im church and im neighbours no dey surprised at di turn of events, sake of im extreme weight loss and disfigured body frame in recent days.

Fasting dey popular among religious pipo most especially Christians and Muslims.

Di believe be say, to abstain from food or oda tins dem consider as 'good', dey help dem develop spiritual strength, plus resist temptation.

Dis no be di first time wey report don comot say pesin die from attempting to do di 40-day length.

For 2018, America police don bin arrest two Nigeria parents Titilayo and Kehinde Omosebi afta dia 15-year-old pikin die sake of say dem dey fast.

Papa of di boy, Kehinde na im carry waka go police station go report say im son, Ayanfe Omosebi, don die.

Reedsburg Police for Wisconsin reveal for dia Facebook page say "wen dem go di house of Omosebi dem find Ayanfe wey don die and anoda 11-years-old pikin wey don lose weight."

Dem also find "48-year-old Titilayo wey bin still dey alive as dem rush dem go hospital, but she no gree make dem treat her sake of her religious belief."

Di late Ayanfe papa tell police say "im be minister for Cornerstone Reformation Ministries and im and e family start fasting on July 19 2018 as dem plan to do am for 40 days."