Nigeria go play Zambia for Wafcon Bronze medal match

Zambia and Nigeria go play each oda for di bronze medal match for di Women Africa Cup of Nations competition for Morocco.

Di two lose dia semi-final matches on Monday.

Zambia lose 1-0 to South Africa while defending champions Nigeria lose 5-4 on penalties to Morocco afta di game end 1-1 for extra time.

Di two teams don already qualify for di 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria vs Zambia (Kick-off time na 9pm WAT)

Defending champions Nigeria go make changes for dia Bronze match against ZZambia.

Afta two players from dia starting line up chop red card for dia semi-final match against Morocco.

Di two players wey collect red card na Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ayinde collect red card for di 48th minute afta one dangerous tackle on a Moroccan player.

And for 70th minute Ajibade too chop red for anoda bad tackle.

Meanwhile Zambia coach Bruce Mwape say im team go perform well for dia third place playoff match.