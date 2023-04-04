Wetin Finland membership of Nato mean for Russia

Wetin we call dis foto, Di final act of Finland accession complete as Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto hand di accession document to Antony Blinken

one hour wey don pass

Finland don become di 31st member of di Nato security alliance, and di kontri flag go soon dey raised for di alliance headquarters.

Di Finnish foreign minister hand di addition document to di US secretary of state wey declare Finland as member.

Finland be setback for Russia Vladimir Putin, wey repeatedly dey complain of Nato expansion bifo im enter Ukraine fully.

Di length of Russia border wit Nato member states now don double.

Finland share 1,340-km (832-mile) eastern frontier wit Russia and formally apply to join Nato wit Sweden last May sake of Russia war.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Watch: The moment Finland joined Nato", Duration 1,08 01:08 Wetin we call dis Video, Di moment wey Finland join Nato security alliance

Kremlin tok-tok peisn Dmitry Peskov bin warn say Russia go dey "watch closely" wetin dey happun for Finland, e describe Nato enlargement as "violation of our security and our national interests".

Finland and Sweden bifo don both adopt one policy of non-alignment. But afta di Ukraine invasion, dey choose di protection of Nato Article Five, wey tok say attack on one member be attack on all.

For effect, e mean say if Finland dey invaded or attacked, all Nato members - including di US - go come to im aid.

Russia invasion cause one rush for Finnish public opinion towards weather to join Nato to 80% in favour.

"Dis go make Finland safer and Nato stronger," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tell tori pipo on Tuesday.

"President Putin bin get im own declare goal of invasion of Ukraine to get less Nato along im borders and no more membership for Europe, e dey get exactly di opposite."

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN THYS/AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Finnish military personnel raise dia kontri flag for Nato headquarters for di first time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say e dey "tempted to say dis na maybe di one tin wey we fit thank Oga Putin for".

"Sake of say e once again here don bring about something wey e claim to wan prevent by Russia aggression," e tok.

Sweden application for now dey stuck, wit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile Edrogan bin accuse Stockholm say dem dey embrace Kurdish militants and allow dem to demonstrate on di streets.

Hungary also dey yet to approve Sweden joining.

As e hand over di addition document to Mr Blinken, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto say e get one very important opening task: "Di task be to give to you for di deposit also our ratification for Swedish membership."

Mr Stoltenberg tok earlier say Nato go make sure Sweden go become di next member to join.

Helsinki journey to join last less dan one year, and Tuesday ceremony happun same time wit di 74th anniversary of Nato founding for 1949.

"Finland na ogbonge ally, very capable, share our values and we expect seamless transition into im proper seat for di table," US ambassador to Nato Julianne Smith tell BBC.

She say she hope say Sweden go also join for di next Nato summit for Lithuania for July.

Wia dis foto come from, Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

Di Kremlin say Russia dey forced to take counter-measures to make sure of dia own security, tactically and strategically, but point out say dem no get disagreements wit Helsinki for di way wey Ukraine become "anti-Russian".

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu tok on Tuesday say Russia short-range Iskander-M ballistic missile system dey handed over to Belarus and fit carry nuclear as well as conventional weapons.

Some Belarusian fighter jets also fit carry nuclear weapons, e tok.

Jens Stoltenberg say Nato never see any changes for Russia nuclear posture wey go require any change by di alliance.

E add say no Nato troops go station for Finland without di consent of di goment for Helsinki.

Nato go now get seven members for di Baltic Sea, further dey isolate Russia coastal access to St Petersburg and im small exclave of Kaliningrad.

Mr Peskov bin tell BBC say Russia go dey watch closely how Nato use Finnish territory "in terms of how dem base weapons systems and infrastructure there wey go be right up close to our borders, potentially threaten us".