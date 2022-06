Goment dey investigate afta pipo die of alleged 'food poisoning' for Obinze

Wia dis foto come from, IMSG

7 June 2022, 19:10 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Authorities don confam tori of di death of some pipo for Obinze part of Imo state, Southeast Nigeria.

Tori of di death of di pipo come out on Monday but local sources say di incident happen on Sunday night.

Di number of pipo wey die for di incident also neva clear – di Imo specialist hospital say na six deadi body dem receive but di Imo state goment say na four pipo die.

Na for Imo state specialist hospital Umuguma, Owerri west local goment area dem keep di deadi body.

Wetin happun for Obinze

Di incident happun for Obokwu/Umuekpu village for Obinze, Owerri West LGA of di State.

Tori wey social media pipo carry na say di pipo die of food poisoning. Odas say dem die “mysteriously”.

Tori be say di pipo wey die na members of di same family.

But Dr Success Prosper-Ohayagha, Commissioner of Health for Imo state say di cause of death neva clear.

“Any tin wey una dey hear na lie. Na until we do post mortem test before we know wetin kill dem,” e tok.

Oga Ohayagha say na 11 pipo dem bring from di scene of di incident come di hospital.

“Four don already die out of di 11. Di remaining dey collect treatment. Dem dey different levels of unconsciousness and dem don begin take treatment.

“We don already inform police and we dey analyse di situation.

Goment dey investigate

Di Imo state commissioner of Health say na only better investigation fit show wetin kill di pipo.

“Pesin wey report di mata say all di pipo wey die na members of di same family,” e tok.

“We neva know wetin kill dem. E dey too early to conclude say na poison. What if na carbon monoixide kill dem. Becos dem see generator under dia staircase.

“We dey investigate di cause of death.”

Cases of death by generator for Nigeria

Goment say dem don begin investigate di mata as wetin kill di pipo neva clear.

Carbon monoxide +from generator na one of di tins dem suspect say fit kill dem. Dis na smoke from generator. Dis tin don cause di deaths of many pipo for Nigeria.

For 2008, reports say at least 17 pipo die for one prayer meeting for Isiala-Ngwa community for Abia state afta dem breathe in bad smoke from dia generator while dem dey sleep.

Since den till now, reports continue to dey troop in once-once of deaths from suspected generator smoke poisoning.

For di same Osun state for August dis year, police tok-tok pesin Opalola, say at least seven pipo na im dem find dead inside rooms for one house afta dem suspectedly breathe in poison of carbon monoxide (generator fume).