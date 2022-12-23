Eight tins wey happun for di first time for 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, High fertility rates for some konris don help push world population to over eight billion pipo

52 minutes wey don pass

Di year 2022 get special mark as di year wey some tins wey never happun before bin happun - and no be all of dem happun for dis planet!

From "multiplication record" to one deep long journey to our past. Dis na some of di very important events wey bin catch our eye.

Nasa divert asteroid

US space agency successfully change di direction of one asteroid or minor planet afta dem deliberately crash into am wit one spacecraft on 28 September.

Di purpose of dis collision wey dem design na to test weda dem fit to safely push space rocks wey fit threaten Earth out of di way. Dem fit.

Tiny plastics inside human blood

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nobody sabi wetin dis microplastics fit cause for human body

One study wey dem publish for one journal, Environment International last March find microplastics or tiny plastics for di blood of 80% of pipo wey dem test. Microplastics na small pieces of plastic wey dey less than 5mm in length - wen bigger pieces of plastics break down for soil or sea or pollution for environment, dem dey create microplastics. Nobody know how dis microplastics fit take affect di body, but researchers say di new results suppose make us worry and say microplastics fit damage human cells.

World Cup of firsts

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, French referee Stephanie Frappart make history for Qatar 2022 as di first woman to officiate World Cup finals match

Di 2022 Fifa Men World Cup don enta history as world cup wit plenty of important first time events. For starters, na di first edition of di tournament wey Arab or Muslim kontri - Qatar - host. E bin also be di first time wey women serve as referees.

France Stephanie Frappart officiate di group stage match between Germany and Costa Rica.

In fact, Frappart bin captain one all-women referee team wey also serve as assistant referees like, Rwanda Salima Mukansanga, Neuza Back from Brazil and Mexico Karen Medina. Anoda first na Morocco impressive run to di semi finals, di best-ever result by any African (and Arab) kontri.

And since we dey tok about important events, Qatar 2022 na di stage wey finally see Lionel Messi lift World Cup trophy for di first time afta five attempts!

Eight billion of us… and counting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, E take 12 years for human population to grow from seven billion to eight billion pipo

15 November 2022. Dat na di day di world population pass eight billion pipo for di first time, according to UN.

"Dis kain growth wey no ever happun before na due to di gradual increase in di number of years wey human beings dey live now sake of improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene, and medicine.

"Na also di result of continuous high levels of fertility for some kontris," di agency tok for one statement.

However, UN say while di world population take 12 years to grow from seven to eight billion, E go take at least 15 for am to reach di next billion, as total birth rates be like e dey slow down.

Malaria vaccine

Wia dis foto come from, KATIE EWER Wetin we call dis foto, Trial of di bew vaccine occur for Burkina Faso

Oxford University scientists announce for September say dem don develop vaccine wit "world-changing" potential.

Di vaccine wey dey expected to roll out next year, dey 80% effective against di deadly disease, wey dey kill 400,000 pipo a year. Di scientists also say dia vaccine dey cheap. Malaria na one of di world leading causes of child death and developing vaccines against am dey extremely difficult, as di parasite wey dey cause malaria dey complicated.

E hard to target am as e dey constantly move, dey shift forms inside di body, dis make am hard to immunise against.

We travel far in time - courtesy of James Webb telescope

Wia dis foto come from, NASA Wetin we call dis foto, JADES-GS-z13-0 na di "most distant galaxy" wey sabi pipo don confam so far

Di James Webb telescope no tey grab headlines for 2022 - since e begin operation for July, e don provide wonderful images of di universe. One of dem na di deepest snapshot of our universe so far, including JADES-GS-z13-0, one galaxy wey don old pass 13 billion years and date to di very "early days" post-Big Bang. Wetin bin appear as di "most distant galaxy" so far wey gold-standard measurement confam.

First pesin of colour enta 10 Downing Street

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UK set some records wey concern prime ministers for 2022.

Liz Truss serve briefly for 45 days in power making her di shortest-ever tenure as PM.

Her successor sha, set more positive important event: Rishi Sunak become di first pesin of colour to take di post on 25 October.

We see bacteria witout microscopes

Wia dis foto come from, Jean-Marie Volland Wetin we call dis foto, Di T. magnifica filament get di size and shape of human being eyelash

Scientists announce for June say dem discover di world biggest bacteria.

And you no need microscope to see di Thiomargarita magnifica: di newly discovered organism na about di same size wit human being eyelash.