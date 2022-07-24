Paris terror attacks: 'I refuse to hate pipo wey kill my broda'

'I refuse to hate pipo wey kill my broda'

Wia dis foto come from, ZOE ALEXANDER Wetin we call dis foto, Nick and Zoe Alexander share passion for music and enjoy going to gigs togeda

Twenty men don chop conviction sake of killing 130 pipo for one terror attack for Paris nearly seven years ago.

Di sister of di only British victim tok say she refuse to hate di men.

As di verdicts come at di end of the biggest trial in French history last month, Zoe Alexander bin dey nervous.

She don use di last 10 months to listen to evidence about wetin happun for Paris on di night of November 13, 2015.

Dat date na di night wey dem shoot and kill her broda Nick.

"Na very charged atmosphere. Di court dey absolutely packed. E be like say we bin reach a very significant moment."

She tok from her house for High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, afta she come back from Paris.

E dey important to Zoe to be inside di same room wit pipo wey kill her brother.

She dey struck by how similar in age di killer look to Nick, wey be say na 35 wen im die.

Wia dis foto come from, STEPHEN BUDD Wetin we call dis foto, Nick Alexander, wey be di only British victim of di attack, dedicate im 15-year career to di music industry

"To dey dia and to see dis guys sitting in di dock, di same age as my brother,...

"I just feel like say na waste and e be like say di seriousness of di tragedy dey expand."

Nick na vibrant force and im dey funny as a child, Zoe tok.

Growing up for Weeley, Essex, seven years gap dey between dem but e no mata.

Wia dis foto come from, ZOE ALEXANDER Wetin we call dis foto, Di siblings grow up togeda for Weeley, near di north-east Essex coast

Im dey good wit im job as merchandise manager for di US rock and band Eagles of Death Metal becos na pipo pesin and e like to interact wit fans, Zoe tok.

Nick bin dey work at a sold-out gig at di Bataclan Theatre inside Paris wen di three gunmen storm di building and kill am, along with 89 odas.

Tributes bin pour in from music legends including Damon Albarn and Cat Stevens.

And also from pipo wey be say na just once dem don meet am while buying merchandise, but e still leave im mark on dem, Zoe tok.

"Dat na di kind of guy wey im be," she smile.

Na last year Zoe and her parents Sheelagh and Barry begin think more about di attackers.

Dia legal team send dia profiles and they suddenly become pipo wit story, she tok.

"I bin no pay much attention to dem before. We bin no tink to look into am. We bin just dey put one foot in front of di oda," she add.

Six of di defendants wey dey miss and presumed dead chop dia trial in absence.

But she face 14 of dem for inside huge Paris courtroom wey dem build to accommodate more dan 500 pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, ZOE ALEXANDER Wetin we call dis foto, Zoe describe her broda Nick as funny, popular and loyal friend

"E dey extremely human to dey di same room wit di perpetrators.

"We see di two sides placed togeda - a barbaric mentality on one side, in di same room as dis huge democratic process," Zoe tok.

Wen e reach her turn to give evidence, she dey determined say dem go know say dem neva win;

Zoe no go eva subscribe to di legacy of hate and intolerance dem bin wan leave behind.

"We no dey at war wit una, na una dey at war wit una sef. Your parents also walk di same path wit my parents...

"I hope you fit honestly look inside your heart and say e worth am," she tell dem.

On Wednesday night wen di verdict reach, she bin feel anxious. No be about weda dem go receive justice (she "trust di process" and she know say notin wey she fit do again), but about di trial coming to an end.

"E be like di end of such a traumatic and harrowing time, especially for di first responders and survivors wey injure.

"E be like to dey carry open wound for seven years. Anytin wey don heal before gass open again."

Reflecting on di experience, she describe am as unreal and intense. And e feel even more strange to dey house and isolated from di support network she bin get for Paris, she tok.

But she dey go Paris two times in a year to see di friends wey she make since di attack - on di anniversary every November and on Nick birthday every February.

Wia dis foto come from, NICK ALEXANDER MUSIC TRUST Wetin we call dis foto, Nick's parents Sheelagh and Barry help run di trust and climb Mount Snowdon to raise moni

Wia dis foto come from, LAUREN HURLEY Wetin we call dis foto, Zoe Alexander (wit her mama Sheelagh after an inquest into Nick death in 2016)

"We drink champagne at di Bataclan café and to toast Nick and di odas wey die. Di crowd dey young, music-loving pipo wit zest for life. We always wan carry dat dia spark wit us," she tok.

Di trial neva give her closure and she no dey search for am in di first place, she tok.

"I no fit say I forgive dem yet, dat one fit mean say you condone wetin dem do. But we gass move forward witout hate," she tok.

"Dis no be di end of a book or even a chapter, but na di turning of a page and we dey move forward wit love."

She believe say di only way we fit learn from di attackers na to make sure say we "never join dem where dem dey".

"I tok inside my testimony, you no fit neutralise poison wit more poison. If we no learn anytin from dis, na huge and tragic waste.

Wia dis foto come from, NICK ALEXANDER Wetin we call dis foto, Zoe say Nick no dey ashamed to be imsef and im dey live im life im own way

Now she and her parents dey throw dia energy into di Nick Alexander Music Trust wey dey help disadvantage community groups across di UK come togeda through music.

"Music fit help prevent di social isolation and intolerance wey lead to dis tins in di first place," she tok.

Dem dey in di early stages of organising a big sponsored event for UK and Paris next year and she dey excited for di future.

"Nick's killers bin wan leave us wit fear and hatred and darkness and we turn dat around," she tok.