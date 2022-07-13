How hospital catch doctor wey allegedly rape pregnant woman during C-section

Police for Rio De Janeiro, Brazil don arrest one doctor afta hidden camera show say e dey orally rape one woman wey dey give birth.

Di video show how Giovanni Quintella Bezerra wey be anaesthetist dey put im private part inside di mouth of di woman wen doctors dey perform caesarean section on am.

Anaesthetists na doctors wey dey administer anaesthetics to patients so dem no go feel pain during surgery.

Wen di doctor finish, im wipe di woman mouth wit tissue to erase evidence of di crime.

Di alleged assault wey take place on Sunday, 10, July, 2022 bin reportedly go on for ten minutes afta Bezzera wait for di woman companion to komot from di room wit di new-born pikin.

Tori be say officials of Hospital da Mulher de São João de Meriti bin don wonder why di doctor dey always give patients higher doses of Anaesthesia and na im make dem set camera wen di pregnant woman dey undergo C-section.

Di 32-year-old doctor wey dem arrest on Monday allegedly give di pregnant woman higher doses of anaesthetics so im go fit do wetin im want do.

Bezerra bin complete im medical training in anaesthesia two months ago.

Oda pipo don also complain

According to local news outlet Globo, anoda victim husband say Bezerra tell am to komot from di operating theatre during di birth of im son.

"Di guy wey dey give anesthesia tell me say make I leave halfway through. I neva even see di pikin and my wife don already sleep," di husband tok.

E say im bin recognise di doctor face afta e see im face on television.

Di Health Foundation of di State of Rio de Janeiro and di Secretary of State for Health release statement to condemn di act.

"We inform you say an internal investigation go dey opened to take administrative measures. Di Hospital da Mulher team dey provide full support to di victim and her family."

"Dis behaviour constitute a crime, wey need to dey punished in accordance wit di legislation in force," di statement tok.

Dem also say police dey investigate weda Bezerra get oda victims as dem praise di hospital workers for noticing di doctor odd behaviour.

If dem find Bezerra guilty of di charge, im prison sentence go be between eight to 15 years.