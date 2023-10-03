Nigerians divide ova President Tinubu academic records for Chicago state univesity

Wia dis foto come from, Tinubu/Atiku/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria president Bola Tinubu and opposition leader Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria social media don catch fire as Hashtag Certificate dey trend for Nigeria X, former Twitter.

Dis na afta Chicago State University (CSU) release di academic records of President Bola Tinubu give former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Di university bin handover di documents give Atiku team on Monday, 2 October.

Oga Abubakar, di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2019 and 2023 elections bin approach one United States court for Northern District of Illinois to force di university to release Tinubu academic records.

Di former Vice president argue say dis go ginger im case wey dey challenge di 25 February President election.

Although oga Atiku Abubakar neva react to di mata since di university release di documents, even di presidency dey silent, yet many Nigerians don enta social media to express dia views on di mata.

Di PDP candidate bin request for di documents to use am support im argument for Nigerian courts, say President Tinubu forge di certificate e claim to obtain from CSU for 1979, and wey submit give Nigeria electoral body, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for di 2023 presidential election.

Di accuse of forgery na one of di allegations di Nigeria presidential election court dismiss for di suit Atiku file to challenge di election of Tinubu.

Wetin Court tok

Justice Nancy Maldonado wey rule on di mata on Saturday, 30 September bin give di university up till 12 noon on Monday to deliver di documents to Atiku afta e dismiss Tinubu objection for di judgment.

Maldonado uphold di decision wey one magistrate judge of di court, Jeffrey Gilbert bin give on 20 September, wey order order CSU to release Oga Tinubu academic records wey Atiku bin request for.

She say Atiku get di right to have access to di records.

Wetin dey di documents?

CSU present di academic records give Atiku legal team on Monday.

Di records include documents wey get connection to Tinubu education for di institution plus copies of certificates dem issue to oda pipo wey finish from di school di same time di Nigerian president finish from di school for 1979.

Di document also contain oga Tinubu admission records, and one letter wey di date wey dey on top na 27 June 2022, wey confam say e attend di university from August 1977 to June 1979, and e major for accounting.

Di letter read say Tinubu dey awarded Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.

E no tey afta CSU release di records, social media scata as supporters of di two top politicians begin react and share materials dem reason say dey in dia favour.

Di Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Management Festus Keyamo tok say make oga Abubakar apologise to President Tinubu and Nigerians as all im wakawaka to prove im accuse against Tinubu no hold water.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/X

Some odas observe say issues like date, age and some oda small-small things dey wey make dis certificate wey CSU release different from di one President Bola Tinubu submit give di kontri electoral body.