Student wey make post about Aisha Buhari don dey released from prison

Wia dis foto come from, Baba Azare/Other

2 December 2022, 19:46 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria First Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari don withdraw charges against di student Aminu Adamu Mohammed wey bin chop arrest over wetin e write about her for Twitter.

Aminu lawyer Barrister C.K Agu na im confam am afta e send text message to BBC although e no give further explanation on di mata.

Uncle of di boy Baba Shehu Azare also confam wetin di lawyer tok to BBC Pidgin say di lawyer and im broda dey on dia way to Suleja prison to go receive Aminu.

“Yes e neva tey wey we get information say di charges dey withdrawn and dem wan release Aminu, so we dey happy, at di moment di lawyer and my broda dey on di way to receive am.”

E﻿ later confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don release amf from prison.

Di 23-year-old Federal University of Dutse student bin dey Suleja Prison afta court send am go dia earlier dis week.

Aminu lawyer bin confam to BBC say dem carry Aminu go court for Abuja wia di student deny di charge wey dem read to am.

Oga Agu tok say na since on di 25 November 2022 e apply for bail for Aminu but dem no give am di chance.

“Even during yesterday session for court I still bring up di issue of bail but I no get response wey dey favourable.”

“Di bail na on di ground say e dey sick and also di fact say e suppose begin im exams by next week but now court don order police to quickly take di necessary step so dat court go listen to di bail application today (wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday).” E bin tok. Amnesty International and oda human rights groups bin call for im immediate release saying im detention dey illegal.

Di National Association of Nigerian Students bin dey plan nationwide protest on Monday to call for im release.

W﻿etin Aminu Adamu tweet?

Local tori say na for June 8, 2022, Muhammed bin tweet say one foto of di first lady, Aisha Buhari and caption am wit one post wey e write for Hausa language;

“Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, wey mean say “di mother don grow fat sake of say she dey chop masses money.”

Tori of Aminu disappearance begin circulate last weekend afta im colleagues for school say dem no see am and im parents also begin dey wonder wetin happun to dia boy.

Na later, di father of di boy receive one very short call from im pikin, say e dey Abuja wia security gbab am for sometin e post on Twitter about Mrs Buhari.

Wetin we call dis foto, Aminu Adamu Mohammed

Who be Aminu Adamu Mohammed?

Di student wey become centre of attention across Nigeria since im arrest na pesin wey dem born for 1999 for Azare town inside Bauchi state for northeast Nigeria.

Di 23-year-old like many witin im age bracket love to express imself for social media and dis na sometin wey some believe land am for trouble.

Im nickname across Azare town na ‘Shalele’ wey mean di ‘favoured one’ and im family na well known pipo for di town.

E attend Harbert intentional primary Sch. Tudun Salmanu Bauchi state and Fariya Foundation Comprehensive Secondary School Fadamar Mada Bauchi.