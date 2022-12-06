"I be di most investigated and di most accused opposition govnor"

Di presidential candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress party say im be di ‘most investigated and di most accused opposition govnor for exclusive interview wit BBC.

"I bi di most investigated, di most accused opposition govnor for eight years and up to 2007."Bola Tinubu tok

"Since I leave office, I neva collect any goment appointment, I neva collect any goment contract." Tinubu add

"I Inherit real estates, I turn di values around, I no dey deny my wealth. " E contine

Tinubu tok dis one as im answer question on of how e make im money and address oda issues dem.

Nigeria dey prepare for general election next year.

President Muhammadu Buhari go step down for May next year afta eight years in office.

Campaigns dey go on for di kontri as politicians dey travel round di kontri to sell dia ideas.

Tinubu say tins dey go very well for am even though some pipo dey blast am say im no dey too dey do interviews.

"I believe say I be di front runner for di race dat na why I dey get many arrows"

Tinubu tok why Nigerians go vote am

Tinubu list tins wey go make Nigerians vote for am as dia next president.

"I dey different, I be Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I be govnor of Lagos bifor, I build a modern state wey fit be kontri on its own."

E say im administration been dey (prudent) AKA wise.

E say im administration set record wen dem increase Lagos internal generated revenue from 600 million to five billion.

I treat and tame di Atlantic ocean surge for Nigeria, wey for kill many pipo for Lagos.

Di Infrastructural renewal for Lagos dey excellent, continunity dey lagos.