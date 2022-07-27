The Lulo Ros 170-carat: Angola pink diamond fit be largest stone in 300 years

Miners pick pink diamond wey fit be largest stone seen in 300 years

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Miners for north-east Angola don discover one rare, pure pink diamond, di Australian site operator announce on Wednesday.

Dem believe say di rough diamond na di largest dem don find in 300 years.

Di Australian site operator name di 170-carat stone The Lulo Ros.

Tori be say dem discover di precious stone for Lulo mine inside di kontri diamond-rich northeast and e dey among di largest pink diamonds ever dem don find.

Na wetin Lucapa Diamond Company tok for one statement to investors.

Pink diamond - How dis stone be like

Di "historic" find of di Type IIa diamond, one of di not too common and purest forms of natural stones, dey welcomed by di Angolan government, wey be also a partner for di mine.

"Dis record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player ontop di world stage."

Angola Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin dem wan use di pink diamond do

Dem plan to sell di diamond for international tender alias auction, likely for an incredible price.

Although The Lulo Rose dem gatz cut and polish di stone to realise e true value, dem don similar pink diamonds for record-breaking prices.

But inside dis cutting process a stone like dis pink diamond fit lose half of im weight.

Similar diamond stone in 2017

Di 59.6 carat Pink Star dem bin sell am for Hong Kong auction in 2017 for 71.2 million US dollars.