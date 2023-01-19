Alec Baldwin go face involuntary manslaughter charge over deadly shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin na one of di film producers as well as dia star

Dem go charge actor Alec Baldwin to court for involuntary manslaughter over di shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, wey im kill for film set wen he fired a prop gun.

Oga Baldwin bin dey rehearse a scene for di Western Film Rust wen shooting happent a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, di film's armourer, go also face charges wit involuntary manslaughter.

Dem neva comment on di charges.

On Thursday, Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announce for statement say dem go file charges against am by di end of di month.

"Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed go dey charged wit two counts of involuntary manslaughter," di statement tok.

"Afta a thorough review of di evidence... I don determine say na sufficient evidence."

"On my watch, no one dey above di law, and everyone deserves justice," she tok.

Di pair face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 (£4,040) fine if convicted.

Na jury go try dem, prosecutors tok.

Film director Joel Souza also wound for di shooting, but prosecutors said dem no go file any charges in connection wit dat.

Afta di shooting, Oga Baldwin say di gun bin misfire. Im add say im no pull di trigger of di gun and im bin no know say e dey loaded.

"I no know wetin happun for set. I no know how dat bullet enter inside di gun. I no know," im tok for December 2021.

Halyna Hutchins death lead to calls for greater safety regulations for film sets

For October, di 64-year-old actor and di film production company reach one settlement for an undisclosed amount wit di family of Ms Hutchins.

E come afta di cinematographer husband, Matthew, file a wrongful death lawsuit wey allege violations of industry standards.

"All of us believe Halyna death na terrible accident," Oga Hutchins tok for one statement dat time.

"I no get interest to engage in recriminations or attribution of blame."