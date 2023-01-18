Fans react as Wizkid reveal e dey go tour wit Davido

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Wizkid Instagram

Nigerians ontop social media on Wednesday begin dey jollificate followoing one ogbonge message wey Grammy Award winner, Wizkid drop for im Instagram.

Wizkid wey im real name be Ayo Balogun for di post reveal say im and im colleague Davido go go on tour dis year.

"Afta my MLLE tour!! Davido and I dey go on tour! save your coins I no wan hear pim!!" E tok.

While some fans dey happy say 2023 don set for dem if dis collabo happun odas say e fit be joke and some even say na ''wrong move''.

Davido imsef never react to di announcement by Wizkid.

Di reactions wey di announcemnet dey generate na sake of how things be between di two Nigerian artistes.

Di rivalry between dem be like di one between football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Even di fans of dis two musicians no dey help mata as dem dey continue to drag each oda for social media.

Dis no be di first time di two afrobeat stars go dey perform together on stage though, dem share di stage for Wizkid 2017 December concert. E bin bring Davido out as special guest to perform ‘FIA’.

For one interview Davido tok about im music and life and also tok about di rivalry we di fan dey cause.

Im tell BBC say na long journey to become wetin im be today and di road no dey smooth like dat, but im fight thru plenti tins and stick to am including di rivalries wit oda ogbonge musicians.

For dat nterview im tok say im no dey fight wit oda musicians but na di fans dey drag dem.

"We no dey fight but e dey clear say di fan get dia favourites, we no fit fight dat one"

About weda im say any collabo wit musicians like Wizkid and Burnaboy, im tok say "make una ask dem wen una see dem".

30BG, Wizkid FC, odas react

Oyindamola write say "Davido and Wizkid going on tour together!!! Things I love to see"

Rozapepper say "Davido and Wizkid on Tour? We rise by lifting others"

Eric Segun tweet ''Ronaldo and Messi play each other once a game on club level. wizkid and Davido set for tour together. What a way to start di Year.. no more rivals but for di love of di game.''

Wizkid profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid perform for di Roots Picnic 2022 for Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Dem born Wizkid wey im original name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun on 16 July 1990.

Wizkid na Nigerian singer and songwriter and na one of di big Afro beat singers today.

Wizkid sign im first musical deal wit for 2009 wit Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) wey Banky W get.

Im become popular afa im release "Holla at Your Boy", im lead single from im first studio album, Superstar for 2011.

Wizkid achieved international recognition afta im collabo wit Drake for di hit single "One Dance.

For 2019 Beyoncé' feature am for one of her project, The Lion King: Di Gift on di single "Brown Skin Girl".

Di collabo wit Beyonce make am win im first Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

Im don also win plenti awards for Africaand Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Davido perform for di closing ceremony of ddi 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar

Davido profile

Dem born Davido, wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke on 21 November, 1992.

Davido, na Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer.

Im be one of di most popular and influential African nusician.

Davido don win plenti awards from di Next Rated Award for 2012 till date.

Im be di oga of im own record lable Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Davido release im second studio album A Good Time for November 2019. New African Magazine name am as di top 100 most influential Africans for 2019.

For February 2021, Next Time list Davido as one of di 100 most influential influential pipo for di world.

Time Magazine also name am as one of di biggest voices for Afrobeats genre.