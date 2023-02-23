CBN deny plan to shutdown financial transactions

Di naira redesign don cause plenty confusion since di implementation start for December 2022.

Di confusion no be sake of say di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wey introduce am no sabi wetin dem dey do.

Na misinformation, fake news and di lack of proper communication from di apex bank dey cause am

From say di issue of deadline to deposit old naira notes to di recirculation of di currency and information of banks among many odas don cause panic at some point.

Di last one wey happun na information from di social media handle of wey bin alleged say di old N500 and N1000 notes gatz remain legal tender till May 1, 2023.

Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari disown di post for her Instagram and Facebook pages.

She blame di post on criminals wey allegedly hack her account and add say she don give order make dem delete di post.

"E don come to my attention say dem post one certain fake news for my social media handle, Instagram wey also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier dis morning. "

Plan to shutdown financial transaction

As Nigerians dey battle wit transactions via bank applications and POS systems tori begin spread say a CBN make am dey do like dat.

Rumours spread sotay fear begin enta pipo body say make dem go buy food keep for dia house.

Di fake tori wey go viral through shared WhatsApp broadcast messages claim say na CBN plan ahead of di presidential election on Saturday.

On Wednesday CBN come out to say di tori na fake. Di bank no add any oda information.

Bank workers chook mouth

Di Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) also chook mouth for di matter.

Rasheed Bolarinwa for statement on Wednesday say truth no dey di tori say Banks go shutdown from Thursday till afta di election.

“ACAMB hereby wish to debunk di fake news in its entirety and wish to assure Nigerians and di banking public say truth no dey for di viral message wey pipo dey circulate.

“Up until dis moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or institutions providing financial services don receive any directive or communication from di CBN to close di doors of di physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against di customers sake of elections,” Bolarinwa tok.

E assure customers banks go kontinu to work “before, during and afta di elections.”

How di Naira re-design palava take reach dis stage

Afta CBN introduce im new design of some Naira notes sake of wetin dem call currency management problem, di apex bank first set a deadline of January 31, 2023.

Dem ask pipo to deposit dia old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes and receive di new ones, wit some withdrawal limits.

CBN later extend di deadline to February 10, 2023 afta kasala burst wen many pipo no fit withdraw cash.

Dis mata make Supreme Court to give order say make CBN march brake for di old naira notes to stop to be legal tender.

Na Three Northern States, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, bin file motion ex-parte on February 3rd, say make di top court stop Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Di court wey bin sit on Wednesday to hear di mata, later postpone dia ruling to February 22, 2023 - three days before di kontri presidential election.

Govnor Yahaya Bello of Kogi states, and im counterpart for Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello wey drag CBN go court, also show face for di hearing.