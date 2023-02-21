Na small evidence dey to support claims say baby formula milk get some health benefits

Na little evidence dey to support some beneficial health claims wey companies wey dey manufacture formula milk dey make, one study don discover.

Dem include claims say formula milk fit increase brain, eye and nervous system development plus improve di immune system.

Scientists from Imperial College London say dem must tighten marketing rules to stop dem from making such claims.

Dia study wey dem publish for di British Medical Journal (BMJ), assess 757 products from 15 kontris.

Dr Ka Yan Cheung and Loukia Petrou bin analyse products from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, UK, plus US - mix of high, middle and low income kontris - between 2020 and 2022.

Dem say: "Di wide range of health and nutrition claims wey infant formula products dey make no dey backed by scientific references.

"Wen dey are, di evidence most times dey weak and biased."

Dr Cheung and Ms Petrou discover say on average each formula product bin advertise one health or nutrition claim, but na only 56% of these claims dey backed by clinical trials. Di rest na reviews, opinion pieces or studies on animals.

In addition to dis, di BMJ study bin add say na di formular industry fund nearly 90% of di clinical trials wey dem mention as evidence, or wey dey directly affiliated wit am.

Concern dey say over-inflating health and nutrition claims on formula milk fit discourage breastfeeding as e go reduce di benefits of breastfeeding.

