One former lawmaker wey bin represent Bauchi North for di 9th National Assembly, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa don react to accuse say e interfere wit im wife job wen she be di President of di Court of Appeal.

Di senator for one interview wit BBC Hausa say di allegations say im interfere wit im wife job no be true.

E say pipo misinterprete wetin e tok about im wife Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa during di 9th senate last session.

Di former lawmaker don dey di eye of di storm afta di statement wey e make wey go viral say some im friends wey be lawmakers bin dey meet am to tok to im wife.

E tok am during di 9th Senate Valedictory Session wey hold earlier dis month.

But di Senator Bulkachuwa don now come out to say no be wetin im mean be dat, e say di Senate President, Ahmad Lawan no allow am land before e cut am off.

“Well, dem no even allow me tok finish, I just start by thanking her. She bin tolerate me, I dey for politics while she dey for law.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa bin serve as President di Court of Appeal from 2014 to 2020.

Wetin Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa tok during di 9th National Assembly Valedictory Session?

One video wey don go viral for social media show as Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa tok say im wife bin help some of im colleagues during di time wey she serve as President of di Court of Appeal.

Di 83-year-old lawmaker tok say “I look at faces for dis chamber wey don come to me to beg for my help wen my wife be di President of di Court of Appeal.”

But, di Senate President Ahmad Lawan no allow am finish wetin e dey tok before e ask am to stop.

“Distinguished Senator Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, I think I go advise say make you just round up and just take your seat,” Lawan tok.

“I no mention any name. We know ourselves,” Bulkachuwa respond.

“But dis kain insinuation go mean say favour dey. I no think say dat na good idea,” Lawan tok,

“Well, Mr Chairman, to round up, since dat na wetin you want make I do, I go do dat. I must thank particularly, my wife wey I encroach her freedom and independence wen she dey office,” Bulkachuwa continue.

“She dey very tolerant and she accept my encroachment and extend her help to my colleagues.”

“Eh, distinguished, I no think say dis direction you dey go na good idea, no be good idea, please,” Lawan interrupt am again.

“Well, Mr President, I say, ‘Thank you’,” Bulkachuwa conclude.

How pipo react

Many Nigerians don condemn wetin Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa tok openly during di valedictory service.

Di statement cause plenty reactions as some pipo see am as say e influence im wife judicial decision.

Dem accuse am say e use im position to get favours from im wife on behalf of im friends wen she be President of di Nigeria Court of Appeal.

Dem also dey question which cases Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa influence and which impact dem get on di political landscape.

To what extent di former Appeal Court president willingly allow her husband influence and wetin be her motivation, some of her cases fit don dey compromised? aa some of di questions Nigerians dey ask.

Some express shock to Senator Bulkachuwa statement and some odas don call for im arrest.

'I no ever influence my wife decision as Appeal Court judge' - Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa say pipo misinterpret wetin e tok about im wife Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa during 9th senate last session.

Di Bauchi ex-senator for interview wit BBC Hausa say e neva for once interfere wit im wife work and pipo no understand am.

“Di senate president at di time no allow me land before e stop me from speaking.”

“My statement no mean say I interfere wit my wife work, I no ever for once do am, help wey I mean can come in different forms not necessarily meaning pesin must break di law.”

“Di way we lived, I no ever give her suggestion on how to do tins, how to go about her cases or how to run her office. we no even dey discuss those kain tins for house.”

'Invite and investigate am' - NBA react to Senator Bulkachuwa statement

Di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) don call on di Inspector General of Police (IGP) plus di Chairman of di Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately invite Senator Ahmad Muhammad Bulkachuwa for interrogation and go ahead to prosecute am accordingly.

Di NBA, for one statement wey di President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN sign, note say wetin di senator tok for di viral video clip show clearly say e attempt to and/or actually pervert di course of justice/interfere wit due administration of justice, wey make am dey liable for investigation and even arrest.

“Say dis come wit very big negative impact on di integrity of di independence of di judiciary na understatement.

“Di NJC condemn di actions of di senator as an insult on di integrity and independence of di Judiciary. I don make am clear to di council say, while di NBA go at all times rise to defend di honour, integrity and independence of di judiciary, we no go hesitate to take on anyone, either within or outside di legal profession, wey take steps or makes statements wey dey capable of undermining di independence of di judiciary and the plus di impartiality judicial processes.” Di statement tok.

Who be Zainab Bulkachuwa?

Zainab Bulkachuwa na di first Nigerian woman to become di President of di Court of Appeal for Nigeria.

Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan bin appoint Madam Bulkachuwa as di appeal court president on April 17, 2014.

She hold di position until March 6, 2020, wen she retire from active service at di age of 70.

She bin serve for di judiciary for 45 years.

Dem call Bulkachuwa to bar for 1976, and for 1998, she bin dey appointed as a justice of di Appeal Court.

Prior to her appointment for di appellate court, she bin serve as a judge for di Bauchi State High Court.

For one interview wit BBC wen she retire for 2020, she say she see hersef as first among equals.

“I grow up for di job. At a very early stage, I don learn to separate my work for house and my and work for office. I go sit in di office till di last minute but as soon as I reach house I be different pesin altogeda. Wen I dey house I be wife and a mother.” She tok.

Before her retirement, di former Appeal Court president bin appoint herself head of di tribunal hearing petitions for di 2019 presidential election between Atiku Abubakar and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Madam Zainab step down afta di People's Democratic Party and im candidate, Atiku Abubakar write petition say she be wife of one prominent APC member, Adamu Bulkachuwa and therefore she fit do wuru-wuru for di ongoing election mata.

Di PDP petition say Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa husband bin win senatorial seat for under APC and her son na also member of di APC and also contest for di last general election.

Dem born Zainab Baulkachuwa for Gombe state on 6 March, 1950.