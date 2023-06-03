More dan 230 die afta three train jam head for India

40 minutes wey don pass

At least 238 pipo don die and 650 injure for one crash wey involve three trains for India eastern Odisha state, officials tok.

One passenger train miss road and im coaches fall on to di adjacent track wia dem dey struck by an incoming train on Friday evening.

Indian Railways say di two services wey dey involved na di Coromandel Express and di Howrah Superfast Express.

Officials tok say na India worst train crash dis century.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, don earlier tok say di death toll stand at 288, but officials later say 238 pipo don die.

Dem still dey expect di toll to rise as dem say many passengers still dey trapped for di wreckage and on Saturday morning, rescuers bin dey work hard to reach them.

More dan 200 ambulances and hundreds of doctors, nurses and rescue personnel na dem dey di scene for Balasore district, di state chief secretary Pradeep Jena tok.

Drone footage from di accident site show several of di coaches don comot from di train and tip on di side - a few oda don fall patapata from dia trains.

"Di force wry di trains take jam heads don cause several coaches to dey crushed and mangled. We dey try to cut through di wreckage to reach di passengers. We also gatz dey careful so we no go hurt those wey dey alive," Atul Karwal, chief of di National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) tell news agency ANI.

E say dis na "di third deadliest crash for di history of Indian railways".

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw show face for di site of di accident and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dey expected to visit di pipo wey dey injured for di hospital later on Saturday.

One male survivor tok say "10 to 15 pipo fall on me wen di accident happun and everything go crazy. I bin dey di bottom of di pile.

"I dey hurt for my hand and also di back of my neck. When I comot di train bogie, I see someone wey don loss dia hand, someone wey don loss dia leg, while someone face don scatter," di survivor tell India ANI news agency.

Dem don announce one day of mourning for di state.

Officials say several carriages from di Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express fall at about 19:00 local time (13:30 GMT), come hit one stationary goods train and several of ims coaches end up on di opposite track.

Another train - di Howrah Superfast Express travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah - den hit di carriages wey don fall.

Residents of di neighbouring villages dey among di first to reach di site of di accident and start di rescue operation.

Some passengers wey survive dey seen rush to help rescue those wey dey trapped for di wreckage.

Local bus companies dey also help to transport wounded passengers.