PDP fire back afta APC call for di prosecution of Atiku for corruption

8 minutes wey don pass

Di gbas gbos between di presidential candidates of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party and di ruling All Progressive Congress for Nigeria enta anoda level afta PDP camp release statement to counter call to arrest and prosecute im candidate for corruption.

Dis na afta on Monday, wey di Director of Public Affairs and Chief tok-tok pesin, of di APC presidential campaign council give 72hrs ultimatum for di arrest di PDP presidential candidate for corruption offences.

Di public affairs director, Festus Keyamo, wey release di press release of di petition, say im dey call for Atiku arrest as a “concerned citizen.”

For di statement, Keyamo call on heads of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and di Code of Conduct Bureau, to interrogate PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on corruption.

But inside statement wey di PDP release in response, dem dismiss di petition as attempt by di opposition party to divert attention from di issues wey dey affect Nigerians.

PDP for di statement wey di party Natonal Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba sign dem go on to add say APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, get “uncountable cases of fraudulent activities, including perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and narcotic-related conviction.”

Di statement add say dis one make am not qualified to contest.

Meanwhile, APC allege offences against Atiku wey include breach of di code of conduct for public officers, offence of money laundering, offence of criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation and offence of conspiracy.

For di petition, Oga Keyamo allege say one whistle blower, Michael Achimugu, provide evidence wey show how Atiku as vice president of Nigeria, collabo wit im former oga to kolobi di kontri money by using wetin im call “Special Purpose Vehicles” (SPVs).