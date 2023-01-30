How bombing for Pakistani mosque kill at least 32 pipo

By Carrie Davies in Islamabad & Malu Cursino in London

At least 28 pipo don die and 150 injure for one bombing wey happun for one mosque inside di Pakistani city of Peshawar.

One section of di building dey destroyed and officials say pipo dey buried under di rubble.

Most of those wey die na part of di police force, and e be like say na dem dey target for di attack.

Early reports say bomber wey bin sit for di front row blow imsel up, but dem neva confam dis and no group don claim reponsibility for di bombing.

Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Peshawar capital city police officer, tell local media say between 300 and 400 police officials dey present for di area for di time of di blast.

Pakistan mosque blast: At least 28 die for explosion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif don strongly condemn wetin happun.

For statement, Sharif tok say those behind di incident "no get anything to do with Islam".

E add say: "Di entire nation dey stand united against di menace of terrorism."

Di blast take place during afternoon prayers ifor north-western city, around 13:30 (08:30 GMT), near di kontri border with Afghanistan.

One video wey dey circulate for social media and wey BBC don verify show say half of one wall don caved in.

Di mosque dey covered in bricks and debris as pipo dey clim ova di rubble to escape.

One rescue operation still continue inside di mosque and "dem don take out more bodies," Peshawar city Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan tok.

"Currently our priority na to save pipo wey dey buried under di debris," Khan add.

Mohammad Asim, one spokesman for di Lady Reading Hospital, say some of those wey injure dey for critical condition.

"Na emergency situation,"Asim add.

Lady Reading Hospital for Peshawar declare emergency, and dem tell BBC dem still dey receive those wey injure during di explosion - and dey call for blood donations.

Pakistan Taliban dey among groups wey don bin carry out attacks in di past. Dem bin end ceasefire for November, and violence don dey increase since then.

Last March, Peshawar na di arget of anoda bombing, wey kill dozens for one Shia mosque.