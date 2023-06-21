'I wear my scar wit pride becos na who I be'

Peace share bin wake up for her house and comot go her work place like every oda day but little did she know say she no go return wit her complete face.

Author, Monday Idara

Role, Video Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

one hour wey don pass

Bassy Peace wey pipo sabi as ''Beauty in the scars'' na undergraduate for Kwara State Polytechnic.

Things change for her eight years ago afta she loss a part of her face for one accident.

