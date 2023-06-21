'I wear my scar wit pride becos na who I be'
- Author, Monday Idara
- Role, Video Journalist, BBC News Pidgin
Bassy Peace wey pipo sabi as ''Beauty in the scars'' na undergraduate for Kwara State Polytechnic.
Things change for her eight years ago afta she loss a part of her face for one accident.
Peace share bin wake up for her house and comot go her work place like every oda day but little did she know say she no go return wit her complete face.
Wia she siddon for work electricity wire spark, fall and shock Peace - di accident according to Peace change life totally.