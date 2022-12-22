Ukraine dey alive and kicking, Zelensky tell America

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Speaker of DI House Nancy Pelosi (C) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) hold Ukrainian flag afta President Volodymyr Zelensky deliver one address.

one hour wey don pass

Ukraine dey "alive and kicking" and no go ever surrender, President Volodymyr Zelensky tok during one address to US lawmakers on im first foreign trip since Russia invasion.

Di help wey US military dey give Ukraine no be charity, but na investment in security for di future, Zelensky tok.

Im appeal dey come even as some kain signs dey show say US support for dem dey likely to face serious scrutiny from Republican lawmakers for Congress.

But President Joe Biden promise to stand by Ukraine "for as long as e take".

Biden pledge one new $2bn (£1.7bn) aid package and promise anoda $45bn.

For one joint news conference, Biden tell reporters say im no dey "worried at all" about holding di international coalition togeda.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "President Zelensky's US visit in 90 seconds", Duration 1,30 01:30 Wetin we call dis Video, President Zelensky visit America in 90 seconds

With di concern say some allies fit dey feel di effect wey di conflict dey cost and disruption to global food and energy supplies, US president say e feel "very good" about di solidarity of support for Ukraine.

As Ukraine most important ally, di US don already commit $50bn (£41bn) of humanitarian, financial and security assistance - far more than any oda kontri.

Zelensky - wey dress in im trademark combat-green sweatshirt and boots - express hope say Congress go pass extra $45bn to help Ukraine.

"To help us to defend our values and independence" e tok.

Meanhile, Republicans - wey go take control of di House of Representatives for January - don warn say dem no go write "blank cheque" for Ukraine.

In fact, Republican support for continue assistance to Ukraine don dey reduce.

For one survey wey dem conduct for November, just ova half of Republican voters support make dem give aid to Ukraine - down from 80% wey e bin dey for March.

But Zelensky, wey travel on one US Air Force jet from di Polish city of Rzeszow, tok say "regardless of changes wey dey for di Congress", im believe say bipartisan support go dey for im kontri.

And e make im plea in a touching way before one joint session of Congress.

Nearly all members of Congress clap as Zelensky dey give im speech and di clap interrup di speech 18 times.

But some Republican lawmakers no clap during Zelensky speech.

As Zelensky dey tok in English, e tell dem say im kontri still stand "against all odds" and predict "a turning point" for di conflict next year.

To illustrate di bad things wey di war don cause, Zelensky call on US troops wey fight di Nazis during World War Two.

"Di Russians tactic dey primitive. Dem burn down and destroy everything dem see. "

"Dem send convicts to di front lines, to di war. Dem throway everything against us, similar to di oda tyranny, wey for di Battle of di Bulge throw everything dem get against di free world."

"Just like di brave American soldiers wey hold dia lines and fight back Hitler forces during di Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers dey do di same to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin forces dis Christmas," e tok.

"Ukraine holds dia lines and no go ever surrender."

To Conclude im speech, Zelensky present Congress with one battle flag sign by di defenders of Bakhmut, one frontline cityfor di e east of Ukraine wey im visit on before travelling to Washington.

Di package of security assistance wey Washington announce on Wednesday include;

One new Patriot missile system, wey dey expected to help Ukraine protect dia cities from missiles and drones wey Russia fire to critical facilities.

Wetin we call dis foto, Graphic wey show how di Patriot system dey work

Russia foreign ministry don tok say dem go consider di delivery of di advanced surface-to-air missile system as provocative step.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin say e believe im kontri no get any blame for di war inside Ukraine, adding say both kontries dey "share one tragedy".

Im spokesman say dem nevea hear any call for peace during Zelensky visit to Washington.

"Dis show say di United States continue dia line of de facto and indirectly fighting with Russia to di last Ukrainian," Dmitry Peskov tok.

Since Russia invade Ukraine on 24 February, di US military estimate say at least 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers na im don die or injured, along with some 40,000 civilian deaths.

Di UN don record 7.8 million pipo as refugees from Ukraine across Europe, including Russia.