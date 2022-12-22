Basketmouth announce separation from im wife, Elsie Okpocha

Wia dis foto come from, instagram/Basket Mouth

54 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria comedian Basketmouth don announce say im don separate from im wife.

Di comedian wey im real name na Bright Okpocha post for im instagram page wia e say 'afta much deliberation, my wife and I don make di difficult decision to end our marriage.

Di comedian wey ask for privacy at dis time, dem two go continue to work toged to give dia beautiful children all di care , love, guidiance and support dem need.

'As much as e pain me to bring my personal life to di public space, dis na unavoidable situation', e tok.

Dem two bin don dey togeda for 12 years. Elsie confam dia eight years anniversary for one Instagram post for 2018.

Basketmouth and Elsie Okpocha bin welcome dia third child togeda for July 2021.

Wetin to know about Basketmouth and Elsie

Wia dis foto come from, instagram/Elsieokpocha

Bright Okpocha wey dey popular for im stage name Basketmouth na Nigerian comedian and actor.

Im dey organize popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across di globe.

Dem born am for Lagos State but im come Abia State.

E complete im primary and secondary school for Apapa, Lagos and go University of Benin, Edo State to study degree for Sociology and Anthropology.

Elsie Opkocha na realtor and estate agent.