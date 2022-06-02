Celebration pictures of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

Wia dis foto come from, Clearance House/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd of pipo boku for Buckingham Palace

54 minutes wey don pass

Activities to mark di Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II don enta full swing.

Millions of pipo gather for street parties to mark 70 years on di throne over di four-day bank holiday period.

Dis special event for Buckingham Palace mean say di Queen don break record as di longest reigning monarch for United Kingdom.

Di Royal Family appear together again for di balcony on Thursday.

Di last time dem appear on di balcony na for 2019 - wit Prince Harry, im wife Meghan and Prince Andrew.

Dis year all di members of di Royal family dey to follow for di celebration.

BBC Pidgin capture some of di moments for fotos;

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di sound of jet too loud for Prince Louis wey cover im ear as e stand wit im grandfather Prince Charles, great-grandmother, di Queen, im mother Catherine and older sister Charlotte for balcony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd of pipo for London on Thursday dey celebrate di Queen Platinum Jubilee

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Royal Family appear together again for di Buckingham Palace balcony for di first time again since 2019

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sign wey show di 70 years anniversary for sky

Wia dis foto come from, Royal Air Force/Twitter

Wetin we call dis foto, Red arrows dey fly over di sky

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Red Arrows roar over as di Queen watched wit big smile on her face

Wia dis foto come from, The Royal Family

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Honourable Artillery Company fire Royal gun salute for Tower Bridge

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, di Scottish and Ulster Gunners during di salute for Edinburgh Castle

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Prince of Wales don take di final birthday salute on behalf of di Queen for Horse Guards Parade.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Four-year-old Prince Louis dey for middle of im senior siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte on top horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour

Wetin we call dis foto, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and im wife Carrie follow dey watch trooping of di Colour

Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Charles dey inspect Trooping di Colour

World leaders praise Queen devotion to service

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Aerial shot show crowd gather to watch ahead of flypast over Buckingham Palace

Wia dis foto come from, Royal Air Force/Twitter

US President Joe Biden join world leaders to congratulate Queen Elizabeth as she reach her Platinum Jubilee.

Biden and im wife, First Lady Jill, say di Queen don inspire pipo for 70 years and dey important to support di relationship between di US and UK.

"Joe and I dey touched by di generosity and welcome wey you show to us when we visit you for Windsor Castle last year," Mr Biden add.