Celebration pictures of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Activities to mark di Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II don enta full swing.
Millions of pipo gather for street parties to mark 70 years on di throne over di four-day bank holiday period.
Dis special event for Buckingham Palace mean say di Queen don break record as di longest reigning monarch for United Kingdom.
Di Royal Family appear together again for di balcony on Thursday.
Di last time dem appear on di balcony na for 2019 - wit Prince Harry, im wife Meghan and Prince Andrew.
Dis year all di members of di Royal family dey to follow for di celebration.
BBC Pidgin capture some of di moments for fotos;
World leaders praise Queen devotion to service
US President Joe Biden join world leaders to congratulate Queen Elizabeth as she reach her Platinum Jubilee.
Biden and im wife, First Lady Jill, say di Queen don inspire pipo for 70 years and dey important to support di relationship between di US and UK.
"Joe and I dey touched by di generosity and welcome wey you show to us when we visit you for Windsor Castle last year," Mr Biden add.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron – wey tok for English - praise di Queen devotion to di alliance and friendship between France and di UK.