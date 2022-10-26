W﻿etin Kanye West don lose so far sake of im antisemitism tok?

E﻿ don clear now say di sport brand Adidas don comot hand from dia partnership with black American superstar rapper, Ye, wey pipo also sabi as Kanye West.

F﻿or statement wey dem release on Tuesday, dem declare say "Adidas no dey tolerate antisemitism and any oda kain of hate speech, Ye recent tok-tok and actions dey unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and dem go against di company value of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness".

With di partnership wey scata, Adidas go lose £217m for 2022 according to dem and dia shares for di fashion brand drop by 8%.

A﻿ll dis bin start wen Kanye West debut im "White Lives Matter" t-shirt for Paris Fashion week for September.

A﻿fta di event e Tweet one anti-semitic tok - wey be tok agaisnt Jewish pipo- say, "sleep dey my eye tonight but wen I wake up, I dey go death con 3 on Jewish pipo."

E﻿ come go several interview to tok about how Jewish pipo wan control am. Na afta dis im tok tins begin scata.

Meanwhile, o﻿da brands wey don comot hand for im mata na Balenciaga, di Bank JP Morgan, and clothing shopping brand Gap.

W﻿etin more Ye don lose sake of wetin e tok?

I﻿m Yeezy Designs wit adidas

According to di Adidas statement, "adidas na di sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways for di partnership".

Although dem don comot dia name from di Yeezy brand, e fit be say dem go continue with di designs from di partnership wey dem don become sole owners of.

A﻿didas don previously tok say di Yeezy brand collabo wey don last like 10 years na one of di most successful collabo for di company history.

B﻿ut even Ye before accuse di brand say dem tiff im designs for Instagram posts wey im don delete now.

Ye Billionaire status

Y﻿e don tok plenti times, say e take am four times for Forbes to add im name as part of dia billionaire list, but dem no waste time to comot im name.

D﻿is na as di magazine don estimate say di loss of di Adidas partnership, don cut Ye net worth from $1.5bn to $400m.

D﻿i remaining of im net worth dey come from real estate, cash, im music catalogue and im 5% stake inside Kim Kardashian shapewear company, Skims.

F﻿orbes and Ye don dey kwanta for years on top weda im deserve position for di magazine list of billionaire sotay wen dem even add am finally, e accuse dem say dem put di wrong net worth and dem no fit count.

Y﻿e Documentary

F﻿ilm and television production company MRC don tok say dem no go distribute di documentary about di rapper sake of im anti-Semitic tok-tok sake of say dem "no fit support any content wey go loud di volume of im platform".

For statement on Monday, dem say, "Kanye na producer and sampler of music. Last week, e sample and remix one tune wey pipo don dey sing for ova 3000 years, di lie say Jews dey evil and wan control di whole world for dia gain.

"Dis same song for di time of di Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, dem do di acapella version, Spanish Inquisition and Russia Pale of Settlement carry am do acoustic, Hitler take di song electric. Now, Kanye don carry am mainstream for dis modern era."

Y﻿e don previously do documentary with Netflix earlier dis year, wey dem call "Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" and tori be say dem no go comot am from dia streaming platform.

D﻿onda Sport

N﻿o! Ye neva lose ownership of im Donda Sport Company.

N﻿a just say im two first signees for di company don say dem no dey do again.

American football player Aaron Donald say na because wetin Ye do na di opposite of how dem dey live dia lives and dey raise dia pikin.

Dis wan dey followed by basketball star Jaylen Brown wey bin say e go stay with di company before im come do about turn on Tuesday, release statement to "terminate my association with Donda Sports".