Coroner indict doctors afta failed operation to remove popular chef womb

Wia dis foto come from, Peju Ugboma/Instagram

54 minutes wey don pass

Di Coroner wey dey incharge of di cause of death of Lagos-based pastry chef, Peju Ugboma, don indict doctors wey dey one private hospital, Premier Specialist Medical Centre, for negligence.

Di inquest dey come almost two years afta di death of Peju Ugboma, wey be di founder of pastry company, I Luv Desserts.

Peju wey get two pikins bin die afta she suffer internal bleeding following one elective hysterectomy operation for one hospital for Victoria Island for April 2021.

Hysterectomy na surgical procedure to remove woman womb – di pesin no go fit get belle afta di operation, according to di National Health Service (NHS).

For June, di Lagos State goment through di Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), bin shut down di intensive care unit of di hospital, pending di outcome of dia investigation.

How Peju die

Di coroner, Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi, tok say di "only logical" insight to "her death na one result wey join wit lack of due diligence of di doctors."

E tok say di failure of proper response - substandard care and optimal care wey no reach bin contribute to her untimely death.

Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi further tok say oda factors wey lead to her "avoidable death" na di absence of vital medical devices to wey go helep detect di intra-abdominal bleeding, poor documentation of clinical notes and failure of di immediate involvement of right surgeons.

Di coroner also tok say Premier hospital owe dia patient better medical care.

E say for im own opinion, part time doctors no suppose dey engaged.

‘Negligence of doctors kill my wife’

Di coroner inquest bin start for May 2021 wit 16 witnesses including di late Peju husband, doctors, pathologist and odas.

Tori be say afta di surgery for April, late Peju bin complain of severe abdominal pain and discomfort. Her blood pressure bin drop to as low as 50/30.

She den die afta she dey referred from Premier hospital to EverCare specialist hospital.

Na for Evercare, officials discover say she no get pulse, and CPR wey dem do to revive her fail.

Her husband, Ijoma Ugboma get di believe say im wife die sake of negligence by doctors from Premier hospital wey first attend to her.

Wetin goment need to do

Oga Fadeyi advise say make di code of conduct and ethics of medical practitioners "suppose dey tighly reviewed to seriously punish negligent doctors."

E say di state goment suppose limit funding to only goment hospitals but also give moni to private facilities to buy equipment.

E say di goment and regulatatory agencies suppose make sure say dem strictly follow di standard PCV of WHO for both sex bifo dem carry out surgery.

Di coroner further tok say regulatory agencies need do more sensitization on rights of patients.

Oga Ijoma Ugboma tok

Afta di court sitting, Oga Ugboma bin tell tori pipo say e dey satisfied wit di verdict.

E say di lawyers go advise am on wetin be di proper step to take next.

“I dey very happy wit di outcome of di inquest, na very long one. Di tins wey surround my wife death dey satisfactory”.

Im lawyer, Babatunde Ogungbamila say she get justice but di best medical service fail her.

E further tok say go apply for di verdict, to seek compensation and make sure say di doctors dey accountable.

For 2021 wen di mata bin happun na actress Funke Akindele bin first raise alarm about di death.

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress bin tok for social media say na Peju Ugboma bin carry her leg waka go Premier hospital for di surgery to komot one fibroid wey dey disturb her.

Di actress wey don turn politician further tok say di hospital bin no do general check for late Peju bodi bifo dem give her appointment for di surgery.

Di actress also explain say na di pastry chef dead bodi dem carry comot hospital afta two days wey she bin battle wit her life.