Wafcon semi-final fixtures date time and team news

Di semi-final match of di Women’s African Cup Of Nations go take place on Monday afta three days break.

Host nation Morocco, defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia na di teams wey still remain for di tournament.

All di four teams wey still remain for di competition don also qualify for di 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

See di full semi-final fixtures for Wafcon.

Zambia vs South Africa (Kick off time na 6pm WAT)

South Africa and Zambia don play each oda many times before.

Dem sabi each oda well-well. Dia semi-final match go take place for Mohammed V Sports Complex for Casablanca.

Banyana Banyana and Copper Queens bin top dia WAFCON groups.

Dem beat some good teams to reach di semi-final round too.

Sabi pipo wey analyse di two teams wey like to playing attacking football tip Bayana Bayana to qualify.

Bruce Mwape Zambia coach say “Dis na derby, and for derby, no be just about playing but winning,” e tok for im pre-match press conference.

Désirée Ellis South Africa coach say, “we need to win, to achieve our second goal, to reach di final.”

Morocco vs Nigeria (Kick off time na 9pm WAT)

Nigeria Super Falcons players Onome and Ordega

Defending Champions Nigeria go play Morocco for di second semi-final match for Wafcon.

Di match go take place for di Moulay Abdallah Stadium for Rabat.

Host nation Morocco dey unbeaten for di tournament so far, dem don win all dia four games.

While Nigeria don lose once, na South Africa beat dem 2-1 for dia opening group c match.

Since dat defeat, dem don beat Botswana, Burundi and Cameroon and score seven goals.

Dis na di 12th time Nigeria go feature for di semi finals for WAFCON wey dem don win nine times.

Na only for 2008 and 2012 dem fail to win.

Dis game against di Super Falcons go be di Atlas Lionesses toughest.

Wetin Reynald Pedros’ Morocco coach say: “Nigeria na strong team – di strongest for Africa. Dem dey always qualify for di World Cup. We don study dem and know dia strength and I know say for semi-final, eviritin dey possible. We need to do our best.”