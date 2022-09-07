D﻿SS tok why dem arrest Kaduna train hostage negotiator

Wia dis foto come from, Tukur Mamu

one hour wey don pass

N﻿igeria secret police DSS don comot to confam say true true dem arrest di K﻿aduna train hostage negotiator, Mallam Tukur Mamu.

Mallam Tukur Mamu wey bin dey negotiate with bandits to free passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train chop arrest for Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Oga Tukur don negotiate wit armed kidnappers wey abduct nearly seventy (70) passengers from busy train travelling from di capital Abuja to di northern city of Kaduna in March.

D﻿i Department of State Services inside one statement by im toktok pesin, Peter Afunanya on Wednesday say Mamu chop arrest as e dey try go Saudi Arabia.

W﻿etin DSS tok about Tukur arrest

D﻿i DSS say Tukur arrerst na on di request of di Nigeria Military plus Law Encorcement and Intelligence Community to come answer criticial questions about some investigates relating to security mata wey dey go on for some parts of di kontri.

A﻿funanya say dem gbab Tukur wit di help of Nigeria foreign partners for Cairo- e dey go to Saudi Arabia.

E﻿ add join say dem don since carry am back to Nigeria and e dey for dia custody.

''Department of State Services (DSS) don dey inundated with enquires in respect of di arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, di self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

''Dis na to confam say Mamu, as person of interest, dey intercepted by Nigeria foreign partners for Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on im way to Saudi Arabia.

''E don since return to di kontri, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into di Service’s custody.

''Di act follow one request by Nigeria Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to dia foreign partners to bring back Mamu to di kontri to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of di kontri. Di public fit wish to note say di law go appropriately take imcourse.'' di statement tok.

Who be Tukur Mamu?

Tukur Mamu na publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper wey e found for 2005 and di weekly newspaper dey print from Kaduna for northwest Nigeria.

Originally from Fika town for Yobe state (northeast) Mamu hold chieftaincy title of ‘Dan Iyan Fika’.

Mamu na close pesin to Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi and infact Desert Herald office dey very close to Sultan Bello mosque wia di cleric dey preach.

E dey also act as media consultant and aide to Gumi and dia relationship na one wey don tey according to pipo wey sabi di two.

Dis no be di first time wey Mamu go chop arrest as e don land either DSS or Police hand a couple of times over di years on top one case or di oda.

On February 8 2009, DSS storm Desert Herald office for Kaduna wia dem pick up Mamu on top one tori wey im paper do regarding Yobe goment.

Desert Herald at di time do statement to say dem stand by dia tori and events wey later happun prove dem right.

Mamu, 52, dey married to four wives and get 10 pikin.

How bandits attack Abuja-Kaduna train

On Monday, 28 March, tori commot say some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria.

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse- Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

Most of di captives don regrain freedom reportedly after dia families pay hundreds of millions of dollars as ransoms to di abductors.