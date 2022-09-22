Roger Federer go team up with Rafael Nadal for im final match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

18 minutes wey don pass

Roger Federer final match go see am play alongside old rival Rafael Nadal for Laver Cup doubles on Friday.

Di two of dem go represent Team Europe against Team World Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for London O2 Arena.

Before dat match, Andy Murray go start di evening session in singles against Alex de Minaur around 19:00 BST.

Federer, wey be 20-time Grand Slam winner, tok last week say e retire for di team event, wey starts on Friday.

Di 41-year-old Swiss tok say e go dey "wonderful" to play alongside Spaniard Nadal, wey be 36 years and wey get 22 major titles.

"I no dey sure if I fit handle it all but I go try," Federer tok.

"Dis one feels a whole lot different. I dey happy to get im on my team and not playing against am."

Nadal tok say e dey look forward to "unforgettable" match with im rival against di American duo. "One of di most important, if not di most important player for my tennis career na leaving," di Spaniard tok. "At di end, dis moment go dey difficult. I dey super-excited and grateful to play with am."

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Federer 'wants to stay involved' with tennis", Duration 4,58 04:58 Wetin we call dis Video, Roger Federer: 20-time Grand Slam champion on his retirement from tennis

Federer don struggle with knee problem and no feel able to play singles. Im last competitive match na defeat by Hubert Hurkacz for di last year Wimbledon quarter-finals. Europe take on a world team for di three-day Laver Cup, wia Italian Matteo Berrettini go take Federer place ova di weekend. For Friday day session, Norway Casper Ruud go face Sock and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas go meet Argentine Diego Schwartzman for singles matches. Di 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic dey also on Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Bjorg. John McEnroe skippers Team World, wey also include American Taylor Fritz and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Di Laver Cup, wey dem named afta Australian great Rod Laver, na Federer brainchild and Europe don win all four previous editions of di event wey see total of 10 singles and two doubles matches. Each match win worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday, with di first team to earn 13 points wen declared di winners.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Federer pose for selfie with team-mates for London