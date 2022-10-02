More dan 120 don die for Indonesia football stampede

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police bin fire tear gas and e lead to crowd stampede and cases of suffocation

23 minutes wey don pass

At least 129 pipo don die for one stampede for one Indonesian football match, officials tok.

Dis na one of di worst stadium disasters for di world.

Di stampede happun afta police tear-gass supporters wey dey do riot.

About 180 pipo injure for di crush afta Arema FC lose to dia bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya for East Java.

Di kontri chief security minister tok say di number of pipo wey come watch di match pass di capacity of di stadium by around 4,000 people.

Videos show fans dey run on to di pitch afta di final whistle.

Police kon fire tear gass wey lead to crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta wey be police chief for East Java tok.

"Di mata become anarchy. Dey start to dey attack officers, dem damage cars," e tok, and add say two police officers dey among pipo wey die.

"We go like tok say... no be all of dem act anyhow. Only about 3,000 wey enta di pitch," e tok.

Fans wey dey run "go out to one point for di exit. Den build-up kon dey, for di process of accumulation shortness of breath dey, lack of oxygen", e add.

Videos on social media show fans dey climb di fences to escape. Oda videos appear to show deadi bodi for ground.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Police try to stop fans wey invade di pitch

Fifa, wey be di world governing football body, tok say make stewards or police no use "crowd control gas" for matches.

Di Indonesian football association (PSSI) say dem don launch investigation, and dem add say di incident don "tarnish di face of Indonesian football".

Violence for football matches no dey new for Indonesia, and Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya na long-time rivals.

Dem ban Persebaya Surabaya fans from buying tickets for di game sake of fear of clashes.

But Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD bin post on Instagram say 42,000 tickets don dey sold for di match for Kanjuruhan stadium, wey get capacity of 38,000.

Di top league BRI Liga 1 don dey suspended for one week.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Police vehicles wey dem damage for Kanjuruhan stadium

Di stampede na di latest for long line of disasters for stadiums.

For 1964, total of 320 pipo die and more dan 1,000 injure during one stampede for Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier for Lima.