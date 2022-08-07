Latest killings for Nigeria South East and di reactions wey follow am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Four police officers die for one recent attack on Agwa police station for Imo state, South East Nigeria.

Imo state police command confam say di attack happun for almost midnight on Friday.

For statement wey di police PRO, CSP Michael Abattam release, e say na suspected members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and im militia affiliate Eastern Security Network, ESN carry out di attack.

"Di attackers bin shoot anyhow for di station come even add Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs to di attacks." di statement tok.

Police say dem follow di attackers for gunfight wey leave dem wit causalities.

Two suspects wey dem bin arrest ontop di attack also escape.

Di Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) wey bin do spot assessment on di incident tell pipo say make dem report any pesin wey dey treat gunshot wound to di police straight away.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

Di attack draw reactions

Meanwhile local media report say di Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari condemn di attacks on security agents dem for di South-East of di kontri.

E tell citizens say make dem open mouth call out di attackers so dem go face prosecution as e call di attacks sad and unwelcome.

Dis na according to statement wey im Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu sign.

President Buhari react to tori of di killing of four policemen for dia duty post for Imo.

E promise say im administration go do all things possible for quick investigation so di attackers go face justice.

Buhari call di killings sad and unwelcome as im tell di family of di pipo wey die sorry.

E also condole with di pipo of Niger Republic ova di beheading of six pipo wey reportedly die for di south east of Nigeria.

Although BBC no fit independently confam di tori of di beheading of six pipo for di region as at di time of dis reporting.

But for interview wit di oga of di Nigerien Residents Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Khalid, e say dis week seven citizens of Niger Republic bin lose dia lives for attack in southern Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Attack on Nigerien for Southern Nigeria and wetin di organisation tok

Di main joinbodi of Nigeriens living abroad, HCNE, di Nigerian branch don hala for di leaders of di two kontris to siddon tok about di killing of dia citizens for sourthern Nigeria.

Di oga of di Nigerien Residents Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Khalid tell BBC say, "we want make di goment of Nigeria and Niger take action for our pipo wey die".

Im also add say at least 70 Nigeriens don allegedly die for southern Nigeria between Anambra, Abia, Imo, and Enugu states since 2018.

Some oda attacks on police station for south east

Wia dis foto come from, Police

Dis na di breakdown of armed men attack on Police Officers for South East Nigeria between January-March 2021

Ebonyi State

January 8

3 Police Officer die for Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area

Abia State

February 11

Police Officer die for Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area

Ebonyi State

February 4

Police Station burnt for Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area

Imo State

February 5

2 Police Officers die for Umulowo Police Division in Obowo local government Area

Abia State

February 23

2 Police Officers die for Abayi Divisional police Headquarters in Aba

Imo State

February 25

Police Station burnt for Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police Headquarters

Ebonyi State

March 1

Police Station attacked for Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area

Imo State

March 9

Police Station burntI hitte-Uboma local government Area

Anambra State

March 18

1 Police Officer die for Police checkpoint at Neni , Anaocha local government area

Anambra State

March 19

1 Police Officer die for Ekwulobia Police Station, Nanka

Abia State

March 22

3 Police Officers dieAbiriba in Ohafia Local government area.