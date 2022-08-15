U-20 Fifa World Cup - Nigeria, Ghana 2nd group match report

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria beat Korea Republic 1-0 for di Women's U-2O World Cup

49 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria don qualify for di quarter-final round of di Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 for Costa Rica.

Di Falconets beat Korea Republic 1-0 for di Alejandro Morera Soto stadium on Sunday.

Na Nigeria second victory for di tournament afta dem beat France by di same score for di opening match.

Only two teams dey on maximum points at di end of di second round of group games – Nigeria and defending champions Japan.

E mean say Nigeria dey top group C wit six points followed by France and Korea Republic wey get three point and Canada get zero point.

Why Thomas Tuchel, Antoni Conte kwanta for dis Premier League Match 4 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Esther Onyenezide score di winning goal for Nigeria against Korea Republic

Nigeria goal scorer Esther Onyenezide tok afta di game say:

"We be giant for Africa and we no dey fear any team. We don train well and if you look back at our qualifiers.

Then we get every right to dey confident here whenever we play. We want show di world say we no just big for Africa …we fit beat any team."

Nigeria go face Canada for dia final group match.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Maika Hamano of Japan score penalty goal during di FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 group D match between Japan and Ghana

Meanwhile Ghana don lose dia two group matches for group D.

USA beat dem 3-0 for dia opening match and then Japan flog dem 2-0.

Di result mean say dem dey bottom of dia group.

Na Japan dey top di group wit six points followed by Netherlands and USA Wey get three points each.

Ghana next match na against Netherlands.

How to watch upcoming games for di Fifa Women's World Cup

Di final round of group matches go take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Di games go dey live for Supersports for DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Tuesday

Colombia vs New Zealand

Mexico vs Germany

Australia vs Spain

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Wednesday

Netherlands vs Ghana

USA vs Japan

Korea Republic vs France