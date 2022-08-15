U-20 Fifa World Cup - Nigeria, Ghana 2nd group match report
Nigeria don qualify for di quarter-final round of di Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 for Costa Rica.
Di Falconets beat Korea Republic 1-0 for di Alejandro Morera Soto stadium on Sunday.
Na Nigeria second victory for di tournament afta dem beat France by di same score for di opening match.
Only two teams dey on maximum points at di end of di second round of group games – Nigeria and defending champions Japan.
E mean say Nigeria dey top group C wit six points followed by France and Korea Republic wey get three point and Canada get zero point.
Nigeria goal scorer Esther Onyenezide tok afta di game say:
"We be giant for Africa and we no dey fear any team. We don train well and if you look back at our qualifiers.
Then we get every right to dey confident here whenever we play. We want show di world say we no just big for Africa …we fit beat any team."
Nigeria go face Canada for dia final group match.
Meanwhile Ghana don lose dia two group matches for group D.
USA beat dem 3-0 for dia opening match and then Japan flog dem 2-0.
Di result mean say dem dey bottom of dia group.
Na Japan dey top di group wit six points followed by Netherlands and USA Wey get three points each.
Ghana next match na against Netherlands.
How to watch upcoming games for di Fifa Women's World Cup
Di final round of group matches go take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Di games go dey live for Supersports for DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.
Tuesday
Colombia vs New Zealand
Mexico vs Germany
Australia vs Spain
Brazil vs Costa Rica
Wednesday
Netherlands vs Ghana
USA vs Japan
Korea Republic vs France
Nigeria vs Canada