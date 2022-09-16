“I go make extra consultations, and I go get back to you” - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Asuu strike as e meet wit Pro-Chancellors of Universities

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari as im receive some pro-chancellors of federal universities for Abuja.

one hour wey don pass

“I go make extra consultations, and I go get back to you.”

D﻿is be di words of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wen e meet wit di met wit di Chairman and some selected members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities for di kontri fro di State House, Abuja.

Dis meeting dey follow as many stakeholders for di kontri tertiary educationb sector dey worry wetin dey occur as federal universities dey on strike for about seven months.

Di Presido promise say e go do extra consultations wit relevant stakeholders, wit di goal to end dis long by university lecturers, wey dey unda di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A﻿s e be so, some students wey dey unda di bodi of di National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) don dey protest for parts of di southwest part of di kontri as dem block major highways.

D﻿em dey vex say di federal goment no dey serious about ending di strike and part of dia own demands be say make dem even sack di ministers of education plus labour and productivity.

Wia dis foto come from, Kenny

Meanwhile for Abuja, President Buhari don promise say e go come back to di pro-chancellors make dem find solution to di palava for di education sector.

Professor Nimi Briggs wey lead di pro-chancellors for di meeting tok say:

“Di future of university system for di kontri dey good, as e torchlight di recent listing of di University of Ibadan for di top 1,000 universities for di world.

Prof Briggs follow give twale to di goment ontop di concession wey dem don give di striking lecturers, plus di offer to raise salaries by 23.5% across board, and 35% for professors. But e come ask say make dey add extra to di salary based on di economic situation for di kontri.

E follow ask say make dem reconsider di "No-Work, No-Pay" wey goment do as e promise say di lecturers go make up for lost time lost as soon as dem reach good agreement and dem reopen schools.

Meanwhile court don adjourn case between FG and Asuu

On Friday, 16 September di National Industrial Court (NIC) for Abuja adjourn till Monday, 19 September, 2022 di case between Nigeria goment and Asuu.

Federal goment bin drag Asuu go di NIC sake of di indefinite strike wey dem dey dey do since February, 2022; as dem di goment file interlocutory application to stop di union to kontinu di strike, pending wen court hear and determine di substantive suit.

Presiding Judge, J﻿ustice Polycarp Hamman of di court wey chook eye for all di mata wey dem cari come, e agree say di interlocutory application dey ripe for hearing so dem go hear di mata on Monday, 19 September, 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Kenny

W﻿hy ASUU dey on indefinite strike

ASUU currently dey on strike for more dan seven months. Dis be two of di main issues:

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009Asuu dey also ginger ontop di payment platform wey goment wan use to dey pay dem.

Asuu dey insist on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as against di federal goment own, di Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)