Police give more details about 20 corpses dem find for 'ritual shrine'

Wia dis foto come from, SCREEN GRAB

one hour wey don pass

Di police Command for Edo State south south Nigeria don give more details about di dry dead bodi wey dem find for one suspected ritual shrine along Asoro Slope, Off Ekenwa Road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin City.

Tok-tok pesin for di police command Chidi Nwabuzor tell BBC say e fit be say na from mortuary dem bring di deadi bodi come sake of say identification documents dey dia bodi.

"Di corpses get identification documents wey dem assign to dem, wey indicate say dem fit bring dem from di mortuary," Nwabuzor tok.

Di deadi bodi wey dem find include15 males, three females and two pikin dem.

Nwabuzor tok say na pipo wey discover di building tell di police say sometin dey go on for di place.

Im say police officers also find many sacrificial items wey include animal blood and oda items behind di house.

Nwabuzor say one of di suspects tell di police say di owner of di suspected ritual shrine bin work as mortician for di hospital wey di deadi bodi come from.

E say police dey currently try to locate di man and dem go also go speak wit di mortuary where dem allegedly bring di deadi bodi.

For earlier statement wey dem release, di police say dem arrest three pipo from di suspected ritual shrine while odas run away.

Di police say intensive effort dey go on to arrest di suspects wey run away.

According to di statement, Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro don direct di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state CID to carri out discreet investigation ontop di mata.

Wetin be ritual killing?

Official statistics for Nigeria indicate say cases of ritual killing don increase in number of missing persons all over di kontri in recent times.

Police dey find some, while for others dia search go don dey late.

Speculation dey say majority of pipo wey disappear without trace often be victims of ritual killings - wia suspects go abduct victims to collect dia body parts for rituals to make money, charms or even portions.

Oftentimes, dis parts dey dey required by herbalists to make sacrifices wey go give dem power, wealth or even cure illness.

But e no dey easy to prove say such sacrifices fit give pesin money or protection.