PSG enter toks wit Rashford, Aubameyang prefer Barcelona stay

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Paris St-Germain dey in toks with Marcus Rashford's representatives over di possibility of signing di England striker, 24, from Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

United get meeting schedule with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent after dem agree fee with Juventus for di France midfielder, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City dey interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal's Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, dey also among di names on Manchester City shortlist. (90min)

Former Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, go prefer to stay for Barcelona than return to di Premier League with Chelsea. (Sport, via Metro)

Nottingham Forest don make opening bid for Watford's Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24. (The Athletic)

Atalanta go rival Forest for di signing of Italy wing-back Emerson Palmieri, 28, from Chelsea. (Standard)

Southampton Che Adams dey interested in move to Everton, but competition dey from LeedsUnited, Wolves and Forest for di Scotland striker, 26. (Mail)

Everton hope to finalise deal to sign Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 26, from Rennes before di end of the week. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United's former interim boss Ralf Rangnick suggest say Stuttgart Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, go reject move to Old Trafford. (Star)

West Ham remain dey in toks with Paris St-Germainover a deal for Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, 25. (Express)

Roma don cool dia interest in selling 23-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who be target for Tottenham. (Standard)

Everton dey keen to secure dia fourth signing of this week, with talks progressing well with Strasbourg's 28-year-old French striker Ludovic Ajorque. (Foot Mercato, via Express)

Juventus dey close to finalising deal for Barcelona's Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (90min)

Marseille don make contact with Manchester United over loan deal for Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)

Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish winger Iker Bravo, 17, go join Real Madrid on season-long loan. (Bild - in German)

Championship clubs Watford, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United dey try to take Liverpool's Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan. (Mail)