Tinubu ask court to allow am inspect election materials

Bola Tinubu wey be Nigeria President-elect, dey seek an order by di Court of Appeal to access sensitive materials wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) use conduct di presidential election wey happun last Saturday, 25 February.

Im counsel, Akintola Makinde tok for Abuja on Tuesday 7 March 2023, wen court sit, say im need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of di electoral materials to enable am prepare im defence against petitions wey dey seek to nullify Tinubu election.

For di sitting, counsel for Labour Party, Onyechi Ikpeazu, say im team need physical inspection of di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to enable dem do forensic inspection.

Dem also request make dem preserve di evidences before Inec configure dem again.

Counsel for Inec, Tanimu Inuwa, tell court to dismiss di application, sake of say e go cause serious delay for di govnorship election for March 11.

Im add say na 176,000 polling units dey across di kontri and each one of dem get dia own special BVAS machine wey need to dey configured and e go dey hard for dem to configure dem within a short period.

Im give assurance say no data go loss as dem don transfer di data to dia backend server.

Wetin don happun before

Court of Appeal Abuja on 3 March bin don grant di request of Labour Party presidential candidate for di 2023 election, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer, Atiku to get access to all di sensitive materials Inec use to conduct di presidential election on 25 February.

Di applicants beg court to tell Inec to allow dem to obtain documents wey dey dia custody wey dem use for di presidential election.

Dem say di requested documents go help dia petition against di outcome of di presidential contest wey make inec declare di candidate of di All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as President-elect.

Inec bin don ask di Presidential Election Petition Court to vary di orders wey dem bin give di candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to inspect materials wey dem use for di 2023 presidential election.

APC ready to meet opposition for court

Meanwhile di All Progressives Congress (APC) say dem don ready to meet Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party for court.

Dis na as dem announce say dem don appoint 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) wey go defend di mandate of dia presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for di election wey just end.

For statement on Tuesday, di National Legal Adviser for di party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, bring out13-man list wey get 12 senior advocates.

Ogonge lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, na di lead counsel to di ruling party for di Presidential Election Tribunal.

“Di All Progressives Congress (APC) don appoint a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent di Party for di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,”