How 18-year-old allegedly drown mama and her pikin in rape attempt
Adamawa State Police Command don arrest one 18 year old suspect for di alleged murder of 36 year old Talatu Usman and her one year old pikin for Lamurde Local Goment Area. Both di suspect, Volamu Kalbes and victims dey live for Sabon Layi village in Lamurde LGA.
How e happen
For statement wey di police tok tok pesin SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje sign, di suspect allegedly attack di victim by di river side wia she go baff with her pikin. E say di victim try to resist attempt by di suspect to rape her but to no avail, as im overpower her, come press her down into di water wia she drown and die. As if dat one no do, SP Nguroje for di statement add say di suspect allegedly carry di one year old pikin wey bin dey cry to di river bank and press am too into di water until im become lifeless. Sake of dat, operatives wey dey attached to Lamurde Divisional Police headquarters arrest di suspect after dem receive report from di victim husband, Alh. Usman Abdul, wey dey mourn di loss of im wife and pikin. Adamawa Commissioner of Police, CP S.K. Akande, don order more investigation into di matter as e order di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to take over investigation.
Oda times such tins don happen
E dey like di case of Bamise Ayanwola wey one BRT bus driver allegedly rape and kill her inside BRT bus for Lagos State as she dey return from work. Di trial on di suspect, Andrew Nice still dey go on even as Bamise family dey demand justice for her death. For Kano state, five suspects dey prison custody as court dey on di murder charge against dem for di murder of 5 year old Hanifa. Justice for Hanifa bin trend for social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa for Kano state, northwest Nigeria. Di suspects bin allegedly kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends. Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl. Also for January 2022, four teenagers allegedly kill di girl friend of one of dem for money ritutals for Ogun State. Ogun State Police Command for statement say di boys confess say na di head of di girl naim dey inside di local pot d bi dey burn amd describe how dem take kill her. Di matter currently dey court and di suspects dey for prison custody.