How 18-year-old allegedly drown mama and her pikin in rape attempt

48 minutes wey don pass

Adamawa State Police Command don arrest one 18 year old suspect for di alleged murder of 36 year old Talatu Usman and her one year old pikin for Lamurde Local Goment Area. Both di suspect, Volamu Kalbes and victims dey live for Sabon Layi village in Lamurde LGA.

How e happen

For statement wey di police tok tok pesin SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje sign, di suspect allegedly attack di victim by di river side wia she go baff with her pikin. E say di victim try to resist attempt by di suspect to rape her but to no avail, as im overpower her, come press her down into di water wia she drown and die. As if dat one no do, SP Nguroje for di statement add say di suspect allegedly carry di one year old pikin wey bin dey cry to di river bank and press am too into di water until im become lifeless. Sake of dat, operatives wey dey attached to Lamurde Divisional Police headquarters arrest di suspect after dem receive report from di victim husband, Alh. Usman Abdul, wey dey mourn di loss of im wife and pikin. Adamawa Commissioner of Police, CP S.K. Akande, don order more investigation into di matter as e order di Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to take over investigation.

Oda times such tins don happen