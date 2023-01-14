Brymo tok sorry ova im choice of word about pipo from Southeastern Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Brymo/Twitter

14 January 2023, 13:00 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Popular controversial musician, Brymo don come out to tok sorry to di pipo wey im hurt wit im choice of words about one ethnic group for Nigeria.

E tok dis one for im first ever live for Instagram on Friday say im no really insult di pipo.

E say, "I no insult di tribe (South easterners), I no go ever do dat. I dey sorry to anyone wey dey sad on top my tweet. I bin just wan chook mouth for important mata dem".

E explain say wen e bin tok di bad word wey im bin dey tok, e bin mean di situation wia di tweet bin don lost go no be di pesin.

Brymo wey im real name na Olawale Olofooro explain for di Instagram live say di whole mata start becos of ogbonge Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie.

E say, "e dey important for evri one to get am say dis whole mata bin start wen I see for media say Chimamanda Adichie no gree collect Nigerian national award but go collect chieftaincy title for di east.

"So I suggest say for me, e tok a lot about 'Igbo presidency', as I tink am say no be di seat dem dey vie for again.

"Na im pipo come carry am go o."

E add say e don be strong advocate for di presidency to go to South eastern Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Change.org

Dis explanation dey come as di petition to stop am to win di All Africa Music Award for Song Writer of di year don rise reach 38,000 votes.

E even post am to im Twitter at some point.

But for inside di Live, Brymo call out di petition say, dem wan take away im money and na becos of di petition as pipo dey ask am make e apologize na im e come tok di bad word wey im use.

Wetin cause di katakata

Di katakata start afta Brymo declare im support for di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Brymo yarn say e no dey advisable to have Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as di kontri president.

E tok say 'Igbo presidency' no fit possible as long as Biafra agitation still dey go on for di southeast.

E advise say na Igbo vice president Nigeria fit get for now and not president.

Many pipo for social media say dis comment no follow.

Despite say many pipo drag am on social media, Brymo no stop to dey tweet anti-Igbo remarks wey make pipo vex more.

Pipo tok say di singer no dey practice wetin im dey preach for im music but Brymo tok say im no dey sorry.

"Dear easterners, I no dey sorry," Brymo tok on 5 January.

Who be Brymo?

Olawale Oloforo aka Brymo na Nigerian singer, songwriter and author.

E start to record music for 1999 wen e still dey secondary school.

Dem born am for May 9, 1986 for Lagos, Nigeria.

For 2010, Brymo become popular wit di song Oleku.

E don release six albums since den wit plenti hit songs.

Brymo don win plenty awards wey include:

Songwriter of the Year 'Down', All Africa Music Awards, 2013

Recording of the Year 'Ara', Hip Hop World Awards, 2012

Most Gifted Afro Pop Video of the Year, 'Ara' Channel O Music Video Awards, 2012

Dis no be di first time Brymo go dey trend for di wrong reason.

Last year October, di artiste make one Twitter thread about di alleged beating im receive from pipo wey im claim say fellow artiste 2Baba send to am.

Di singer accuse 2Baba say im send thugs to beat am on top reasons wey im neva still dey sure about.