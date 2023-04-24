Wetin President-elect Bola Tinubu tok as e land Nigeria from abroad

Wia dis foto come from, Kashim Shettima Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria president-elect don return to Nigeria

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu say im dey “extremely excited to be back home” afta im trip to Europe.

"I dey hale and hearty," Oga Tinubu tok contrary to speculations wey dey fly up and down say e dey seriously sick.

E say im still dey prepare for im inauguration on May 29, plus im still dey consult wit those wey go be part of im goment.

For inside statement e post on im Twitter account, di president-elect tok say im dey humbled by di warm welcome wey im receive as e land Abuja, Nigeria capital on Monday.

E add say di promise to deliver a kontri of renewed hope for all Nigerians still dey in motion.

Di former Lagos govnor wey officially comot Nigeria since March 22, return about one month before im inauguration on May 29, 2023.

E land di kontri wit im wife, Senator Oluremi; and di Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; dey among many oda high-ranking members of di party wey receive dem.

Oga Tinubu bin travel comot Nigeria afta di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare am as di winner of di 2023 Presidential election.

E win di election afta one tight race between im and di presidential candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Oda contenders for di kontri number one seat wey no dey happy wit di outcome of di election don carry di mata go di Election Tribunal.

Recently, Nigerians bin dey ask about di whereabout of di President-elect as e no show for public space for some weeks, wey make some pipo don dey reason say e bin travel out of Nigeria sake of im health.

Meanwhile, on 22 March, im media pesin, Tunde Rahman bin tok say oga Tinubu dey travel go abroad go rest sake of di stress e bin go through during di electioneering period and to also plain im transition programme ahead of im inauguration on 29 May. .

Oga Tunde say Tinubu go travel go Paris, Europe and Saudi for di Lesser Hajj.