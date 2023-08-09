How America's Got Talent judges take rate Josh2funny audition

Wia dis foto come from, Josh Alfred Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian comedian Josh2funny perform for America’s Got Talent show

34 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian comedian, Josh2funny performance for America’s Got Talent show no sweet di judges for body.

America's Got Talent na American reality television series wey dey feature singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and oda performers of all ages wey dey compete fordi top prize of one million dollars.

Josh2funny perform three different times in front of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Sadly for am, all im performance dia get di red buzz button from di judges wey mean say im fail to make am to di next stage.

For im first performance di Nigerian introduce imself to di judges as Josh Alfred.

E say ‘’I dey do something wey una neva see before, I be speed reader’’

''Before you close your eye and open am I don read plenty pages''. E add.

Afta im tell dem wetin im fit do, One of di judge come ask am if im fit win one million dollar prize money.

''Wen I leave Nigeria I tell dem say I no go leave America if I no win''. E kotinu.

Sofia Vergara ask di Nigerian wetin im go do wit di one million dollar prize money.

Im ansa her say im go use di money buy books. E shock dem.

So how di judges rate di comedian speed reading performance?

Well di truth be say e no go well wit di judges based on wetin im bin tell dem say im go do.

Di comedian bin promise di judges say im go read three books in one minute and im go finish eviritin.

But no be wetin im do, instead im begin open di books quick-quick and tok wetin pipo no fit understand.

Dat na why all of dem press di red buzz button for am.

Josh2funny na popular comedian for Nigeria sake of im type of comedy.

E get 2.7 million Instagram followers and tori be say im currently dey do one comedy skit about talent audition show wey im call di '' di Audition''.

Just like wetin im go do for America’s Got Talent.

'I be di fastest rapper for world'

Di Nigerian comedian try for di second time to convince di judges dis time wit im musical talent.

Wen in return back for stage di judges bin surprise to see am again.

Dem recognise and ask about im talent.

Josh2funny tell di judges say ‘’I be di fastest rapper for world’’.

Di judges wish am luck and allow am to di im thing.

For im rap performance im wear red plain basketball ball jersey top, e wear afro wig, black jeans and brown boots.

Again di judges no feel im rap but di audience enjoy am based on how dem clap for am and how ansa di judges wen dem ask kwesion.

Afta dem press di red button, one of di judge ask am ''if na eviritin be dis''.

Josh2funny say im bin just want enta di best part. Simon tell am say im no understand anytin we im do.

So just like im first performance all di judges tell am no for im fast rap.

'Terrifying J'

Josh2funny no gree give up on moving to di next stahe for AGT e try one more time.

Dis time im introduce himself as Terrifying J.

Afta im tok im name di crowd burst laugh, im tell di judges say im dey do magic.

For im magic performance im wear white jacket red shirt and red trouser plus fake side beard and red hat.

So for dis magic performance e use cards and ask one of judges for dia birth month.

Di Judge tell am November, di Nigerian respond say dat mean say na number 11.

But im no pick di number.

Sofia tell Josh2funny say im dey funny but no be wetin dem want for AGT she add say na no for her.