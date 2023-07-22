Gambia sack medicine control ogas ova 'killer' cough syrups

Wia dis foto come from, WHO

8 minutes wey don pass

Di Gambian goment don sack di Executive Director of di kontri Medicine Control Agency and her deputy.

Dis dey come afta one task force find say di Indian made cough syrups wey bin dey linked to di dealth of at least 70 pikin bin no dey registered with di Agency as law demand.

Markieu Janneh Kaira and Foumata Jah Sowe bin dey in charge of di Medicine Control Agency wey dey regulate di production and usage of drugs for di kontri.

Dem don transfer di mata put for police hand for investigation on top accuse say dem fail for dia work.

A goment task force don link di deaths straight to di cough syrup wey bin dey identified by WHO.

Di statement bin tok say, "di task force don confam say di deaths na di four cough syrups wey dem import by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals from Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India cause am."

Di goment don also permanently comot di license of Atlantic Pharmacy Company Limited, di business wey import di medicine come.

Dis na as Maiden Pharmaceuticals don tok say dia hand no dey inside as di di Indian authorities say dia test tok say di medicine bin no dey contaminated.

E neva clear how di latest mata go affect di ongoing legal kasala against di Gambian goment, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals and di drug manufactures, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

One group of parents don already file case wey dem dey ask for $4.7million in compensation.

Dem also want make di Health Ministry and di Medicine Control Agency to admit say dem fail for dia work to regulate di importation, distribution and sale of di medicine dem for di kontri.

Di Gamba goment don also reveal say dem don go far for dia exploration of legal action against di Indian drugmaker and local distributor afta di deaths wey di contaminated cough syrups bin cause last year.

Wetin don happun since 70 pikin allegedly die by di cough syrups

For October, WHO bin raise one global alert and link four cough syrups wey Maiden Pharmaceuticals make, to di deaths of 66 children from kidney injuries inside di Gambia.

Both di Indian goment and di company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, don deny di allegations.

For March, India cancel di manufacturing licence of one firm wey dia cough syrups dey linked to 18 child deaths for Uzbekistan.

Earlier dis month, di FDA say dem don find out say di Indian manufacturer of eye drops wey dey linked to three deaths and serious infections for US, don violate several safety norms.