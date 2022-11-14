'Make our superpower competition no turn kasala' - US President B﻿iden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday tell Chinese President Xi Jinping say dem two dey responsible to prevent dia superpower competition from turning into kasala.

Di two bin meet for di first time face to face tok since Biden become president.

Di meeting wey last for three hours happun for one luxury hotel for Indonesia Bali island, one day before one Group of 20 (G20) summit over Russia invasion of Ukraine go happun.

During di tok tok Biden bring up several difficult topic wey according to White House, include U.S. objection to China "bullying and increasing aggressive actions toward Taiwan", Beijing "non-market economic practices", and practices for "Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, plus general human rights issues".

"As leaders of our two kontris, we share responsibility, in my opinion, to show say China and United States fit manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into kasala, and to find ways to work togeda on urgent world issues wey require our mutual cooperation," Biden tell tori pipo.

U.S. Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, go travel to do follow up wetin dem discuss, White House tok.

Non of di two leaders wear nose mask to prevent, though members of dia delegations wear

Global expectations

Responding to Biden, Xi say di relationship between di two kontris no dey meet world expectation.

"So we need to plan di right way for China-U.S. relationship. We need to find di right direction for di two kontris relationship from now on and lift di relationship," Xi tok.